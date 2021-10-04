Love Life: the series with Anna Kendrick is on TimVision | TV

TV SERIES: ‘LOVE LIFE’ ARRIVES ON TIMVISION, THE ROMANTIC COMEDY WITH ANNA KENDRICK

The TV series will be available from today with two episodes on a weekly basis

Rome, 15 September 2020

‘Love Life’ arrives today on TIMVISION, the anthological comedy series that revolves, in each season, around a different protagonist and in the individual episodes his sentimental journey is told: from first love to meeting the person with whom to pass the rest of life. The first two episodes are available from today on TIMVISION Plus, the rest on a weekly basis every Tuesday.

The protagonist of the first season, in 10 episodes, is Anna Kendrick in the role of Darby Carter, a twenty-year-old girl in search of great love in New York City. We meet Darby for the first time in 2012 fresh out of college who lives with three roommates: impulsive best friend Sara (Zoë Chao), Sara Jim’s easy-going boyfriend (Peter Vack) and brutally honest friend Mallory (Sasha Compère). Following Darby in the following years, ‘Love Life’ shows how Darby’s every encounter brings her closer in search of her “person”, even if she doesn’t know it yet.

The series was launched in the US on HBO Max which renewed it for the second season, which will be available on TIMVISION in 2021.

‘Love Life’ is a creation of Sam Boyd and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, with Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Dan Magnante serving as executive producers.