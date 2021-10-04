News

Love Life: the series with Anna Kendrick is on TimVision | TV

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

We receive and publish the following press release on the arrival on Timvision of the Love Life series, with Anna Kendrick:

TV SERIES: ‘LOVE LIFE’ ARRIVES ON TIMVISION, THE ROMANTIC COMEDY WITH ANNA KENDRICK

The TV series will be available from today with two episodes on a weekly basis

Rome, 15 September 2020

‘Love Life’ arrives today on TIMVISION, the anthological comedy series that revolves, in each season, around a different protagonist and in the individual episodes his sentimental journey is told: from first love to meeting the person with whom to pass the rest of life. The first two episodes are available from today on TIMVISION Plus, the rest on a weekly basis every Tuesday.

The protagonist of the first season, in 10 episodes, is Anna Kendrick in the role of Darby Carter, a twenty-year-old girl in search of great love in New York City. We meet Darby for the first time in 2012 fresh out of college who lives with three roommates: impulsive best friend Sara (Zoë Chao), Sara Jim’s easy-going boyfriend (Peter Vack) and brutally honest friend Mallory (Sasha Compère). Following Darby in the following years, ‘Love Life’ shows how Darby’s every encounter brings her closer in search of her “person”, even if she doesn’t know it yet.

The series was launched in the US on HBO Max which renewed it for the second season, which will be available on TIMVISION in 2021.

‘Love Life’ is a creation of Sam Boyd and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, with Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard and Dan Magnante serving as executive producers.

via press release

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
914
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
843
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
804
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
787
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
785
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
774
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
772
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
762
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top