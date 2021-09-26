News

Love Life – TV Series (2020)

Posted on
LOVE LIFE PLOT

Season 1

Love Life, a creation by Sam Boyd for the HBO Max streaming service, is an anthology series in which each season revolves around a different protagonist and each episode a romantic relationship. The romantic comedy follows these characters’ journey from first love to last, telling how you get to meet the person to spend the rest of your life with after different experiences that shape you as an individual. Anna Kendrick is the protagonist of the first cycle of episodes. The actress nominated for an Oscar for Between the clouds plays Darby Carter, a young woman in search of great love in the chaos of New York City. Between unspeakable suitors who don’t even remember her name and ex-boyfriends who suddenly reappear, Darby relies on the support, help and comfort of his best friends and roommates Sara (Zoë Chao, Living with Yourself) and Mallory (Sasha Compère, Miracle Workers) along the way that will lead her to find the person to spend her whole life with. Or maybe not.

CURIOSITIES ABOUT LOVE LIFE

Love Life is the first original script of the HBO Max streaming video service, launched on the occasion of its debut on May 27, 2020. As an anthology series, this one tells a different story in each season populated with different characters each time.

The series was shot in Queens, New York City.


