Love Life TV Series with Anna Kendrick: Release, Cast

Love Life TV series to be released on September 15th on Timvision

Love Life TV series: debuts Tuesday 15 September on Timvision the anthological series starring Anna Kendrick. The first two episodes will be available starting in September 15 streaming, and will be followed by two unreleased episodes released every Tuesday on Timvision.

In the United States, Love Life debuted since last May 27 on HBO Max, the streaming service launched by WarnerMedia, a company born from the merger of Time Warner with the telecommunications giant AT&T and which includes HBO, Turner and Warner Bros..

Thursday 23 May 2019 the American site Variety reported that Anna Kendrick is the protagonist of the first series that WarnerMedia would make for its streaming service at launch in the United States soon. The 33-year-old American actress known for the trilogy of films by Pitch Perfect She was cast by the lead in Love Life, an anthological comedy executive produced by Paul Feig.

read on after the ad

The series constitutes the first wave of projects scripted originals for HBO Max, aimed at the gates of the summer of last year with the idea of ​​launching them in conjunction with the streaming service. Together with Love Life, at the time they were also confirmed Tokyo Vice with Ansel Elgort and the spin-off Dune: The Sisterhood with Denis Villeneuve directing.

Love Life plot: what it’s about

Created by Sam Boyd (In a Relationship), Love Life it’s a anthological series: this means that each season of Love Life tells a self-concluding story that includes a closed ending, exhausting the story over the course of the season.

Love Life it is centered on the path that each of us takes from the first to the last love, and how the people we meet along the way help shape the our identity when finally we will find the person to be forever.

Described as an unprecedented look at the genre of romantic comedy, Love Life will follow search for love of a hero different in each season, with each episode dedicated to tell the story of one of their relationships.

Love Life cast: actors and characters

read on after the ad

Loading... Advertisements

Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor) plays the protagonist of the first season, Darby Carter.

The main cast of Love Life is completed by Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers) as Sara Yang, Darby’s best friend and roommate, Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type) in the role of Jim, Sara’s boyfriend, Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked) as Mallory Moore, Darby’s other roommate and her friend.

Hope Davis (Wayward Pines, American Crime) plays Claudia Hoffman, Darby’s mother, while Jin Ha (Devs) is Augie Jeong, a reporter Darby meets at karaoke.

In the original version, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, Another Year) lend your voice to the narrative of season 1.

Love Life episodes: how many are there

read on after the ad

WarnerMedia has commissioned a first season of 10 half-hour episodes of Love Life, which is being produced by Lionsgate Television and FeigCo Entertainment.

In the past, Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig worked together on the film A Small Favor, which featured Feig directing and Kendrick as the lead character Stephanie Smothers. This is the first TV leading role for Kendrick, who has previously tried her hand as a voice actress for an episode of Family Guy as a guest star.

As for the 57-year-old Feig, in his television career he has been an executive producer of series such as Freaks & Geeks And The Office, while he directed episodes of famous sitcoms and dramas such as Arrested Development, Mad Men, Weeds, 30 Rock, Parks & Recreation And Nurse Jackie.

Love Life streaming: where to see it

Love Life streaming is available on Timvision starting September 15, with a weekly appointment that will see two unreleased episodes debut every Tuesday.