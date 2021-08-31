Love Life with Anna Kendrick and all the mistakes of love

What if our love life could really be told in numbers? For example, it takes at least 7 relationships first to find the love story of life, 2 of them possibly long-term… at least that’s what he claims Love Life, romantic comedy available on Tim Vision from Tuesday 15 September with two episodes a week, protagonist Anna Kendrick (Twilight and The Twilight Saga, Into the Woods) in the role of Darby Carter, a young New Yorker woman with a lot of love problems. We know her quickly as a child, separated parents who was only 4 years old, so that for a long time she has two houses, two families, two lives in short. Then Darby grows up and has some difficulty in relating to the other sex, perhaps because he demands too much or perhaps because he just doesn’t know how to do it. So when he meets Augie (Jin Ha) he even lets him run away from the country – who among us hasn’t waited nervously for the phone call after the bed meeting perhaps rearranging all his books by color? – and when he finds love with the ex-boss again, well, not everyone knows how to behave at a funeral … but luckily there are friends.

Love Life is a fresh and fun series that, backed up by a vo ce narrating off-screen, he tells us in 10 episodes of half an hour each of a woman like many who make mistakes, try again and make mistakes again. Or is it the men she meets who make the biggest mistakes? Created by Sam Boyd and produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, Love Life had an excellent response a few months ago in the United States where he inaugurated the HBO Max platform. Each episode prefers a different point of view, while the denominator, however, remains that small weakness of Darby to allow himself to be influenced too much by others’ behavior and thinking, and from wanting to be so perfect as to overdo it a little. In the cast also Zoë Chao (her best friend Sara), Sasha Compère (the other friend Mallory Moore), Peter Vack (Jim, Sara’s boyfriend), Hope Davis (Darby’s mother). A second season has already been decided, but Darby seems to be a little less at the center of the story.