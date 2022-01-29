Love like in the movies: 5 sets for a romantic Valentine’s Day

From the romantic atmospheres of “Romeo and Juliet”, passing through the bucolic landscapes of “Call me by your name” and “Me before you”, to the metropolitan settings of “Notting Hill” and “La La Land”, time to become protagonists of the stories we have always loved. Here are 5 perfect locations to express your love on Valentine’s Day.







Marti Bug Catcher / shutterstock



Cinema by its very nature romantic and with its stories shapes our imagination, making us become attached to characters and places that have often never existed. If for the former there is not much to do, for the latter there is a possible solution, in fact, many locations exist in real life and visiting them can be a way to relive the magic of a story that we have particularly loved or to discover that reality is there. they like it even more than fantasy. With an appointment at the cinema or on a sofa, to see a movie together, many love stories began, nothing better, then, than to organize a surprise for your soul mate, taking her to one of these magical settings, on the day of Valentine’s Day, to remind her that she is the protagonist of your heart.

The marriage of Romeo and Juliet in the Church of San Pietro di Tuscania, Lazio

When director Franco Zeffirelli shot his “Romeo and Juliet”, he made some original choices, among these, that of preferring the villages of Tuscania, Gubbio, Pienza and Artena to the city of Verona as the location of the film. The gamble proved to be a winning one, because it gives the film an authentic and profound tone, adjectives that also well describe the Church of San Pietro di Tuscania, a magnificent building in Romanesque-Lombard style, which stands on the old acropolis of the city, where the two protagonists they become husband and wife, kneeling in the center of the beautiful pavement with geometric motifs and polychrome marbles. Below it, the crypt, divided into nine naves and with characteristic cross vaults, served as the backdrop for the last act of this overwhelming love story.

The Italian summer of “Call me by your name” in Crema and surroundings, Lombardy

Also to shoot “Call me by your name”, a film based on the book of the same name by Andr Aciman, the director Luca Guadagnino preferred to the original setting of the novel, another that better emphasized the emotions and hesitations of the two protagonists. , the young Elio and the charming Oliver. The choice fell on the city of Crema and its surroundings, for the director, in fact, this territory “is the quintessence of Italianity without representing a precise idea of ​​Italy. Only Italy.”. And indeed, this sunny, light and rich atmosphere, in its simplicity, is strongly perceived by the viewer in every scene of the film, between bucolic landscapes and sunny streets, well summed up by the exchange of words between Elio and Oliver, in the beautiful Piazza of the Cathedral of Crema. “What are we doing around here?”, “We expect summer to end.”.

Will’s “most beautiful place in the world” in Pembroke Castle

“Me Before You”, the love story between the two protagonists, Lou and Will, set in Pembroke, Wales, a town that perfectly represents the distance between the two young people, on the one hand her simple life, in one of the houses in the town, on the other hand, his exile, confined to the family estate, where he sees the world from afar, without being able to live it as he would like. And it was the location of Pembroke Castle that convinced production designer Andrew McAlpine to shoot the film in that area. This imposing stone construction, dating from 1903 and known throughout the UK as the birthplace of Henry VII, offers a beautiful overview of the surrounding landscape and becomes a metaphor for the film’s main message, that fear cannot stop us and only widens. our horizons, we really live.

The Notting Hill Library, London

The love story, told by Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in “Notting Hill”, has been able to capture the energy of the homonymous London district, consecrating it, definitively, as an obligatory destination, when planning a trip to London. The fascinating contrast between the elegant residential houses and the liveliness of the Portobello Road market is what makes the story between the two protagonists so human, which began by chance in “The Travel Book Co.”, a business that actually exists at 13 Blenheim. Cresen, not far from where the fictional one for the film was set up. If walking into a shop that only sells travel books does not seem like a romantic experience in itself, you should be informed that the bookshop is frequented not only by tourists and onlookers, but also by local residents, some of them really famous. That reality does not exceed fantasy ?!

Dancing among the stars at the Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles

“Dedicated to the madmen who dream” was the launch of “La La Land”, the 2016 musical film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. And indeed, thanks also to the music and the choreography, this feature film tells well what it feels like when you fall in love. The vivid colors of a vibrant Los Angeles, the fast pace of the narrative and the complicity between the two protagonists convey the idea that everything is possible, if you really want it, even touching the stars. In this sense, the scene at the Griffith Observatory is unforgettable, a popular attraction in the park of the same name, located on a hill from which it is possible not only to observe the stars, but also the whole City of Angels, up to its encounter with the Ocean. Pacific.