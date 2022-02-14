“Love love a horn!” Mia Martini sang in an old Baglioni song

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day and the usual overdose of hearts and good feelings that is served to us, let’s go back to the usual cynicism and talk about: famous horns

Today we celebrate Saint Valentine, Valentine’s day. Lovers of all ages exchange: flowers, chocolates, gifts and special care compared to the rest of the year.

If for some it is a further opportunity to openly express their feelings to the beloved (and here we would also have to add plurals), for others it is considered a frivolous party, renamed hypocrisy, in which one shows himself of unusual gestures and outbursts of love, which do not correspond to a real daily and sincere devotion.





In the age of the internet and social media, staying true to your partner has become increasingly difficult. Running into some temptation and finding an alternative to your daily routine in the large “supermarket” of apps and dating sites is all too simple.

But if today extramarital escapades have certainly become more immediate, the figure of the cheater is certainly not new in history. Adulterers and adulterers of all ages have caused scandal with their betrayals.

So let’s dig a bit in the murky and report some gossip about famous “horns”.

Let’s start with the famous anecdote of the “partridge and the queen” at the court of Versailles. It seems that Louis XIVking of France, used to indulge in lust and betray the queen Maria Theresa of Habsburg. The cardinal Mazarin scolded the sovereign for his “unchristian” behavior. The Sun King then, to answer the accusation, invited the Cardinal to court and made him serve his favorite dish: stuffed partridge; a course that the prelate particularly liked. The next day the sovereign renewed the invitation and had the same dish served again and so on for the following days. The cardinal then, bored with the dish, seems to have said: “Sire, are partridges always ?!” And the sovereign: “Cardinal, you always partridges, and I always the queen ?!”

Historical scandal of the contemporary era, the betrayal of the American president John Fitzgerald Kennedy (serial cheater apparently) against his wife Jackie, with the actress Marilyn Monroe; whose death is said to be attributed to the Kennedy family who wanted to silence the gossip.

Different story, but with an equally sad ending, that of Lady Dianamarried the prince from 1981 to 1996 Charles of Wales, heir to the throne of England. The marriage between the two had been arranged, but the young Carlo had always been in love with Camilla Parker Bowles, a looming presence in their relationship. Diana also seems to have had several lovers, including the cavalry officer James Hewitt. This sad story of betrayal, denied, combined relationships and unhappiness finally seemed to come to an end with the divorce of the princes in 1996. Diana also embarked on a new relationship with the Egyptian entrepreneur. Dodi Al-Fayedbut everything culminated again in tragedy with the death of the two a year later in a car accident, the dynamics of which still remain unclear and for which again it is suspected that there were principals with the intent to cover up the scandal.

Another American president made a name for himself with the famous “Sexgate”. Bill Clinton, formerly married to Hilarytook advantage of a young intern at the White House, Monica Lewinskyat the time twenty-two, with whom he had an extramarital affair consummated in the famous “Oval Office”.

The American actor Jack Nicholson it seems he took them with a holy reason when the then companion Anjelica Huston he learned that his partner, a repeat playboy, was about to have a child with another woman for the second time in their relationship.

The English actress Emma Thompson she had been married for 6 years to her colleague Kenneth Branagh when in 1995 she ended their relationship following her betrayal with Helena Bonham Carter. All 3 would have reunited a few years later to be part of the Harry Potter cast.