Love may be modern, but it is always love

NEW YORK – The infinite shades of love and how this feeling, which can be both wonderful and terrifying, affects people’s lives in contemporary life – and even in the time of Covid. It was the centerpiece of the first season of “Modern Love” and obviously also of the second, published by Amazon Prime just over a week ago.

The narrative cue is always the same: more or less fictionalized stories from the famous New York Times mailing list, with the Big Apple newspaper appearing as co-producer. There are two locations chosen in time for Covid: the state of New York and Dublin, in Ireland.

Compared to the first season, lesser known names to the general public have been used, such as Anne Hathaway, Andy Garcia, Tina Fey, Julia Garner, Dev Patel and so on. So there are rookies (or at least not so famous actors) but also more established names such as Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, Lucy Boynton and Garrett Hedlund.

What can you expect from “Modern Love”? Short stories of real life and a multitude of aspects about love: the one that lasts over time and defies death, the one that struggles to blossom, the one that makes its way through the difficulties of life (even those caused by the pandemic), and etc. Not all the various episodes of this anthological series have been very successful, although the less good ones cannot be defined as unpleasant. Which tend, more than anything else, to be a bit cloying and banal despite the good manufacturing bill.

In the opinion of the writer, the most notable are “The Night Girl Meets a Day Boy”, “In the waiting room of the separated spouses” and “How do you remember me?”. A series that will surely appeal to incurably romantics and which, due to its relative brevity, can be comfortably watched in a couple of evenings.