Love medicine: ethical problems arise

The first case of the elixir of love dates back to 4,000 years ago, but then it was more about witchcraft than anything else: now the idea of love medicinesomething that in all probability in less than 10 years will be widespread enough to be found quickly.

What “moves” love in the end is a set of neurochemicals, 4 to be exact: oxytocin, dopamine, beta-endorphin and serotonin. Each of these four substances actually has a specific task: oxytocin serves to help make new bonds by lowering the natural inhibition we have, dopamine motivates us to move forward, serotonin makes us crave love and beta- endorphin makes us addicted to love in the long run.

Neurochemicals, love medicines could have ethical problems

The NewScientist.com article written by Anna Machin would argue that some ethical problems could come into play: as long as the choice remains with the person who decides to take it, there should be no limits exceeded, but when is someone else taking it?

If there is a cough relationship – says Anna Machin – is it right that that person is under coercion, perhaps because of this medicine? On the other hand, some medicines affect people’s love life, such as the antidepressant SSRI, and the use of medicines capable of compensating for the production of some neurochemicals could help.

Regardless of everything, every medicine must be studied for its positive and negative effects, and for this reason it will surely take time to understand how much impact these types of medicines can have. It is certainly not the first time that medicine has tried to help in love: there have long been genetic tests capable of revealing the points of contact of two people, so as to understand how effectively there is the possibility of a long and lasting love. lasting, and are even commercially available.