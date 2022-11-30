Love, mystery and time travel in Romance, Olga Kurylenko’s miniseries that premieres Sundance TV

MADRID, 30 Nov. (CulturaOcio) –

East Thursday at 10:30 p.m. Sundance TV premieres in Spain the french miniseries Romancestarring Pierre Deladonchamps and Olga Kurylenko. The fiction, produced by the French channel France 2, is a strange romantic drama that combines love, mystery and time travel.

“Jeremy (Pierre Deladonchamps) is a lonely Parisian homesick for the sea who has never felt like he belonged anywhere. One night he discovers the wonderlands, a place with live music where, between beer and champagne, it seems to have finally found its place in the world. After landing a job as a bartender at the joint run by Tony (Simon Abkarian), a photograph hanging on the wall begins to attract his attention in a magnetic and mysterious way. In it, a beautiful woman dressed in white looks at the sea on the beach of Biarritz in 1960“, reads the official synopsis of this strange love story between two people separated by a period of 60 years.

One night, Jeremy is transported from Paris Wonderland set in the present day to Biarritz Wonderland 1960. There, the lover will have the opportunity to meet the woman in the photo (Olga Kurylenko) in the flesh and start a love story separated by time.

This Friday, after its premiere on Sundance TV, all six episodes of the miniseries starring the aforementioned Pierre Deladonchamps (The Stranger by the Lake), Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace) and Simon Abkarian (Casino Royale) They will be available on the Movistar+, Vodafone TV, Orange TV, Euskaltel, R, Telecable, Clic TV and Cable Local platforms.