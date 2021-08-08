“Love Runs Out”, in martin garrix song feat G-Eazy and Sasha Alex Sloan

It was released on August 6th. “Love Runs Out“, the new single of the Dutch DJ/producer from more than 1 billion streams Martin Garrix, in collaboration with the multi-platinum artist G-Eazy and the singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan.

With this song Garrix, once again, has embarked on a sound challenge. The track in fact perfectly blends the dj’s production with the hip-hop and melodic sounds of G-Eazy and the captivating voice of Sasha Alex Sloan, making the identity of all three artists stand out at best.

“Love Runs Out” tells how difficult it can be to suddenly face the end of a relationship, wondering what could happen if, suddenly, one day love should vanish: “What if our love runs out, what if our love runs out, what if one day we wake up and don’t feel like we do now, what if our love runs out, what if our love runs out, what if one day we wake up and we both want something else, what if our love runs out”.

The song follows the release of the Hit soundtrack of Uefa Euro 2020 “We Are The People” ft. Bono &The Edge (60 million streams), which reached the #1 of the Italian and global rankings of Shazam and radio Airplay in Italy.

Martin Garrix is one of the youngest and most successful DJs and producers in the pop and electronic scene. Headlining renowned festivals, he has collaborated with great stars such as Dua Lipa, Khalid, Bono and The Edge. He recently went a step further by founding his own label (STMPD RCRDS), thus becoming the owner of a studio in Amsterdam and a mentor for emerging artists. At just 25 years old, Garrix already has seven years of career behind him, which began in 2013 with a break-in into the EDM universe with his debut single “Animals”. With the latter the artist climbed the charts around the world, definitively alternating the status of what was considered pop music. Over the years it has become the main reference for pop and dance music from 2010 onwards also through memorable collaborations such as the one with Bebe Rexha in “In the name of love” (2016), “Scared To Be Lonely” together with Dua Lipa, “There for you”, with Troye Sivan (2018), “Ocean” with Khalid and “Summer Days” of 2019 with Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy. It also opened 2021 by reaching a billion streams on Spotify for “In The Name Of Love” with Bebe Rexha and collaborating with Tove Lo on “Pressure”. He continued to amaze his fans with the official UEFA 2020 anthem “We Are The People” along with Bono and The Edge, and his side project AREA21, packed with exciting new music, accompanied by animated videos.

G-Eazy multi-platinum artist and producer has become one of the most important names in the world music scene. His third studio album “The Beautiful &Damned” (2017) debuted at the #3 of the Billboard 200 chart, winning the #1 on radio in the United States with the two hits “No limit” feat A$AP Rocky &Cardi B and “Him &I” along with Halsey. The single “No Limit” certified 5X Platinum (RIAA) instead has today over 1 billion streams worldwide. “The Beautiful &Damned” was preceded by “When It’s Dark Out” (2015) which includes the single “Me, Myself &I” along with Bebe Rexha, certified 5X Platinum (RIAA).

The Bay Area rapper has performed at “Saturday Night Live”, at the “MTV Video Music Awards”, at “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon”, at “Jimmy Kimmel Live”! and in many other shows. He won a “People’s Choice Award” as “Favorite Hip-Hop Artist”, and has made cover reports with magazines such as GQ Italia, XXL, Flaunt and Rollacoaster.

Sasha Alex Sloan, released her debut single “Ready Yed” in 2017. Since then she has established herself as a real author, able to write powerful melodies and moving lyrics. As a singer-songwriter, Sasha has amassed over 3.6 billion streams composing hits for some of the greatest contemporary artists. In 2018 she released her first two EPs, “Sad Girl” and “Loser”. His song “Normal” has been described by Billboard as “an introverted catchy anno”. These emotionally rich and unconventional pop hits led her to her debut at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2019 with a performance on the beautiful song “Older” notes. The same year, Sasha made her first tour, which sold out in North America and Europe, and she canhe released his third EP , “Self Portrait”, containing his single “Dancing With Your Ghost”. With the song “I’ll Wait”, together with Kygo, he reached the #1 of the US radio “Dance Chart”. Finally in 2020 he released his first critically acclaimed album “Only Child”.