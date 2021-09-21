Love, sex, relationships. What is happening in Italy? We talk about it on September 25th

Pisa , Tuscany – About three years ago I planned with Giulia Rosoni, almost as a joke, a journey into love and changing sex. The idea was that of apply our working method to romantic, sexual and family relationships, that is, going to see and feel the changes taking place in the country with our own eyes and then document them.

The idea I had then was the following: the reference points of the 20th century – marriage, fidelity, couple, classical parenting – almost all entered into crisis and a unique and pre-established imaginary – romantic love, sexuality as “magic”, the family as certainty – have been replaced by a myriad of practices which, however, are often experienced with discomfort, a sense of strangeness, a sense of guilt, or simple lack of awareness what is happening “out there”.

We therefore decided to take our camper and cross the country once again to find out what is happening, unconsciously – and with hindsight – in the footsteps of Pasolini and his “Comizi D’Amore”. Thanks to the fundamental contribution of the Waldensian Church (!) And the support of a series of invaluable partners, we have therefore made about thirty video-interviews with thirty representatives of these varied worlds.

We touched on the most disparate themes: from sex and disability to bdsm practices, from single or homogeneous families to intercultural couples, from polyamorous communities, to families with variable geometry, through extended families, to the lgbtqia + world, discovering sex-positive, addressing the theme of masturbation, awareness of one’s own body, up to very delicate issues such as the violence of men against women. Here you will find all the materials we have published so far. Others will be published in the coming weeks, until the end of October.

On September 25th we will tell you all this and we will do it through a day of meeting and discussion, divided into three thematic tables, in which we will face with about fifteen guests (related to our trip) some of the most sensitive issues that have emerged in these months of travel. We will do it “in presence” in Pisa, but the event will be broadcast in live streaming and therefore accessible to all and all of you. We care about your presence and your questions. Do not miss it therefore. We are waiting for you!

The event will be held in presence in Pisa at the Circolo ARCI Alberone in Via S. Agostino 199 and will be broadcast live on the facebook and youtube channels of Italia che Cambia.

For Pisans, the event will also be available in person in case of good weather. If it rains, the event will only be live streaming because we have decided not to occupy an enclosed space that would therefore require the public to show a green-pass.

PROGRAM:

10: 30/11: 30 – Introduction to the day. What is Italia che Cambia? What emerged from this trip? Who are the partners and why did they decide to support this project? AIED Pisa, Chiesa Valdese and Pink Riot Arcigay Pisa will participate.

11: 30/13: 00 – Love, couple, family and sex in Italy between evolution and involution. Pina Salinitro (AIED Pisa), Massimo Lavaggi (Consultorio Transgenere), Desiree Olianas (New Male), Federico Russo (Pink Riot Arcigay Pisa), Paolo Valerio (President of the Gender Identity Culture Foundation and ONIG) will speak.

15: 00/16: 30 – Son of … who? Who are the parents and what does it mean to be a child in a changing world? With the participation of Giulia Rosoni and Daniel Fantini (Variable Geometry Family), Gisella Bassanini (Small Families) and Roberto Trasarti (Rainbow Families).

16: 30/18: 00 – Sex 2021: beyond taboos are we really free? Armanda Salvucci (Sensuability), Mario Bonfanti (Pastore Metropolitan Community Church), Francesca D’Onofrio (Sex Counselor), Eva Marino (Natural Sins) will speak.

During the breaks, the exhibition “Sensuability: did your mother tell you anything?” an exhibition of comics and illustrations that talks about sexuality and disability, curated by the None Tocchimario Association.