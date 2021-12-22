Love story of Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin

The love story of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin: the wife of the legend of action cinema has made many sacrifices to be able to transform a man full of women like Sylvester Stallone, 75 years old, in a family man, at first the relationship with the cult movie star of the eighties was not all pink and flowers, on the contrary, the two Hollywood characters had to overcome many obstacles before making their marriage a perfect example of relation. Here are the details on the private life ofinterpreter of legendary movies like Rocky and Rambo!

History: discovering the love affair between Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin. Here are the secrets of their relationship!

Sylvester Stallone, 75, has been one of the most loved stars in Hollywood cinema for nearly 50 years! The actor is so popular with fans that he is regarded as a living legend of action cinema. In addition to professional popularity, thanks to films like Rambo and Rocky, Stallone has also had great success in his personal life, but his history has been marked by many failures…

Sylvester Stallone wife

Actor Sylvester Stallone has been married to Jennifer Flavin for 22 years! This is very rare when it comes to Hollywood celebrities, but also when it comes to the real world. The couple has three beautiful daughters. While having a long and happy marriage, Sylvester and Jennifer have had their fair share of ups and downs. Here’s everything we know about the story between Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin, 51!

True Love: Sylvester Stallone Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin they first met in 1988 in a West Hollywood restaurant. He was 45 and she was 19. Stallone was already an established actor in Hollywood, while Jennifer was just starting her career as a model. After the success of films such as “Rocky” And “First Blood“In the late 70s and 80s, Stallone was at the height of his career and always surrounded by beautiful women: could he bond romantically at the time?

Despite Jennifer’s efforts to turn Sly into a family man, things didn’t start out as simply as she would have liked, but the age difference never interfered in their relationship.

In 1991, Stallone revealed:

“When Jennifer and I are together, ‘it’s wonderful’, but when we’re apart, they’re ‘unattached’.”

During the first few years together Jennifer revealed that she and Sylvester spent 5 days a week of the week together, she didn’t think about a possible betrayal but she was aware that she was with a man 23 years older than her who wanted to have fun as much as he could. In short, at the beginning their relationship was “unconventional“, But it only worked for the couple for a short time.

In 1994 Sylvester began dating model Janice Dickinson and, after several years of relationship, he had left Jennifer Flavin through a six-page letter delivered via FedEx. Flavin described the letter as “sloppy”. Sylvester went away for a year, only after realizing what he had really lost.

A second chance: Jennifer Flavin’s forgiveness

Before dating Jennifer, Stallone already had two divorces behind him, failed marriages and children but she had accepted everything: after leaving Jennifer Flavin, Stallone collected only one romantic failure after another, including the betrayal of his historic girlfriend with Janice. Dickinson. Sylvester initially wanted a “no strings attached” relationship, but over time he discovered the value of what he had left behind and realized that Jennifer Flavin was the best woman for him, his true love. In 1997 Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin got back together and eventually decided to get married. Here are Stallone’s words to the Toronto Star:

“Jennifer made a difference”

Sylvester Stallone sons

The couple celebrated true love with a sumptuous wedding in 1997 in the company of family and close friends: dBy then Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin had three daughters together, Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet, and Sylvester couldn’t be happier! The actor revealed how much he is in love with his life and explained that “he owes everything to Jennifer.” Here are Sly’s beautiful words:

“I’ve never enjoyed it more. I learned this from my wife. It took me 19 years to understand that he is always right “

