Love story: Tom Holland and Zendaya

Peter Parker aka Tom Holland and MJ aka Zendya are a strong and united high school couple in the Spiderman. Characters they are attached to and a franchise that allowed them to meet.

And they do not hesitate to refer to it to make small statements on social networks. Tom Holland has posted photos of Zendaya several times on his Instagram account, in particular for the promotion of the blockbuster Dunes, whose actress is starring.



My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you.

On Zendaya’s birthday, he posted a lovely snap of the two of them, writing, “My GM, I wish you the happiest of birthdays.” A reference to the love story that their characters live in Spiderman and which has finally been transposed into reality.

And still on social networks, Zendaya for her part posted a photo of Tom Holland hanging from the ceiling, in a Spiderman costume. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good things…” she wrote.

Mini statements interposed and subtle, that the two actors keep for social networks. Faced with the press and television, they prefer to remain more discreet, divulging very few details.

In his interview for QGTom Holland very lightly opened up about his relationship with Zendaya, explaining that he wanted to talk about it when both of them are ready: “You know, I [Zendaya, ndlr] respect too much to talk about it… it’s not my story. This is our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

However, the couple seems more and more comfortable to appear in public. In February 2022, on the occasion of the release of the film Uncharted in which plays Tom Holland, they are photographed in New York, hand in hand.