Last Friday, July 8, the fourth film of the Marvel superhero Thor was released. The last chapter of the saga, entitled “Thor: Love and Thunder”, has become a new success for the Walt Disney subsidiary, collecting more than 300 million dollars in its first weekend at the global box office. With these figures, it already ensures to cover the 250 million cost of the, indeed, overproduction, and the 100 million promotion. This advertising has particularly shone in its traditional version with an aesir god “Madrid-style”, installing a huge canvas on Madrid’s emblematic Gran Vía paraphrasing the president of the Community of Madrid. “Two exes meeting. Never seen in Madrid”. Marvel, the so-called House of Ideas, appropriates one of the imbecilities uttered by Ayuso in his last electoral campaign to adapt its own promotional campaign to the cultural exceptionality of Madrid. A nod to the leader is used without even mentioning her because she is already in popular knowledge. The empty message used to lower the political debate already conditions and shapes pop culture in its most massive expression.

The premiere coincided with the Pride festivities, with Chanel as the brand new herald in Madrid, one of the world capitals of the event. In addition to having a superhuman woman as a co-star, Valkyrie reappears in this latest installment of Thor, the warrior who broke the wall of diversity at Marvel Studios, being the first openly LGTBIQ+ character after more than twenty films. Valkyrie paved the way for Captain Marvel or the Eternals. Now Love and Tunder advances inclusivity by showing a lesbian deity couple or an openly gay alien. The most concise definition of the film was given by the protagonist Natalie Portman stating that it was a “very gay” film, to which the director Taika Waititi completed that it was “supergay”. One more step for Disney, after the animations of the Lightyear movie or the Baymax series, after the controversy “Don’t say gay”, in which Disney creatives protested when they were restricted when trying to show LGTBIQ+ diversity in their work. Obviously, the latest Thor movie will also suffer from censorship in China and the Middle East, as his animated film Onward already suffered from the lesbian Cyclops police. A current contrary to that of a president who threatens to censor “instructive” textbooks.

Instead of using a lever as powerful, festive and visible as the Pride week, Disney, the multinational entertainment giant, has chosen, in a completely legal way, to adapt a joke about the president. Ayuso, precisely, has not taken part in the Pride activities, although they leave some 400 million in the region and she is a fan of the canes and the business fabric. She has ruled that “pride used to be celebrated for one day and now we are enduring it for a month.” Another idiocy that maybe some publicist will use in the future. It is not the first attack by the president, a preferred partner of the extreme right, against the LGTBIQ+ collective. In 2019 she went to the right to V0x indicating that “Pride to the Casa de Campo does not, because there are families”. That same year she tweeted that ideologies had turned homosexuals into “human shields” and recommended reading an article that illustrated her position. The strange interpretation of freedom from the neoconservative perspective, this time exposed with the simple and unapologetic radicalism of Ayuso, hammers minds like thunder, grouping wills in her reactionary project. A power that seduces even Marvel publicists as they amplify it, altering reality itself as it expresses itself.

Political imbecility is no longer just a tool, it is Ayuso’s superpower. The mutation of the dog Freckles to the ultra Dark Phoenix has fortified a neocon Madrid, destroyed its leader with little resistance and plugged the flight of votes towards an extreme right that has short-circuited. The political weapon of right-wing populism has turned Ayuso into a spell, as if Allison Hargreeves, from Marvel’s competition, released a reactionary rumor surrounded by microphones. Starting from the neocon base of Aguirre and Aznar and with all the media making news out of every nonsense, Ayuso has grown and is an icon that sets trends, inoculating debates as extreme as giving scholarships to the rich. The more he twists the truth and the more he radicalizes his message, the more his electorate perceives that it is courage and honesty that moves them in the face of thought progressive. Sympathy has turned into a fervor that excuses her from abandoning the elderly to their fate in residences or having health centers without doctors. She moves like Margaret Thatcher, chasing after souls. Not seeking consensus, trying to devastate the enemy, she doesn’t have to pretend to be moderate. She busts up debates with morons. It is impossible to dialogue with such a degraded intellectual message, but with such an emotional depth. She is beyond the top-down axis, getting the popular classes to defend the policy that benefits the privileged. Her empowerment shattered the entire leadership of her party. We’ll see if Feijoo is able to find a suitable kryptonite in a sewer, because he’s no match in a melee.

It is not the first time that Marvel and Ayuso have crossed paths. In the midst of the electoral campaign for the 2021 elections of the Community of Madrid, Ayuso did not distribute a program, but he gave away a Marvel comic to schools to “make Madrid students aware of the consequences of bullying” aimed at students between 10 and 16. The comic starring such popular characters as Spiderman, the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers included four stories originally in 2017 by Panini on the occasion of the International Day Against Bullying. Avoiding the electoral law, the copy included a message from President Díaz Ayuso, with her photo, questioning the students to make them aware of harassment. She did not prove to be an expert on the subject when she said that LGTBIphobic attacks were “specific cases” or when she pointed out the young people who wanted to go home alone and drunk. In addition to this dubious use of the image of Marvel in the electoral campaign, the Central Electoral Board ordered the Provincial of Madrid to open two disciplinary proceedings against the president for mixing her status as president with that of the PP candidate in acts in the Plaza de Las Ventas bulls and an Iberia headquarters. As the president Lex Luthor, Ayuso used all the resources of the system.

A paradox that demonstrates Ayuso’s superpowers is precisely achieving Marvel’s complicity in the face of the aversion that the environment of this company has shown towards Donald Trump. The pupil surpasses the master of right-wing populism by influencing popular culture outside of her environment. Even possessing a star on the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame, Trump has been sidelined by the movie world, including Marvel stars. In the 2016 elections, actors and actresses from the Marvel cast such as Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo or Scarlett Johansson filmed a video against Trump as part of the #SaveTheDay campaign: Hollywood and MCU actors against Donald Trump. Even the spiritual father of Marvel, screenwriter Stan Lee, stood up to Trump in 2017 for his position on the racist riots in Charlottesville. On the other hand, in Spain it is free to joke that fascism is “the good side of history”. Precisely the myth of the superhero hatches in World War II as a symbol against Nazi fascism, the allies of Francoism that Ayuso whitens when he can using his power, political imbecility.