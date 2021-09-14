Love & Thunder, Chris Hemsworth announces the end of filming

Filming of Thor: Love & Thunder, fourth chapter of the franchise dedicated to the god of thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. To break the news it was the Australian actor on Instagram, posting a black and white photo with director and friend Taika Waititi.

In addition to showing an enviable physical form, and definitely far from the character played in Avengers: Endgame, Hemsworth called it one of the craziest movies I’ve ever been in, but at the same time full of love and humor.

The actor then thanked all the team that made possible the production of another, incredible Marvel adventure.

In the cast of Thor: Love & Thunder we also find Russel Crowe in the role of Zeus and Christian Bale in those of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, villain introduced for the first time in the comics in 2013. The Guardians of the Galaxy will also return, seen for the last time together with Thor in the scenes endings of the latest Avengers.

We also remind you as in the fourth movie about Thor a great role will be played by Natalie Portman, again as Jane Foster. This time, however, he will have the burden of lifting the hammer and transform into Lady Thor, following the legendary storyline of Jason Aaron, Mighty Thor, appreciated by critics and readers.

The release of Thor: Love & Thunder in American cinemas is fixed at May 6, 2022, two months after that of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. So much meat in the fire, therefore, for what promises to be a very important year at Marvel Studios.

