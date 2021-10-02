Love & Thunder, Christian Bale’s new look to play Gorr

Among the great protagonists of Thor: Love & Thunder, new chapter of the franchise dedicated to the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth, will be there Christian Bale. After taking on the role of Batman in the Nolan trilogy, the award-winning actor will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods.

Filming is currently underway in Sydney and Christian Bale was paparazzi on the set, sporting a completely different look than in the past: completely shaved head, evidently required for the role of the villain.

Christian Bale in Sydney, where he’s currently filming #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/Iajvz08rkc – Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 18, 2021

Gorr’s first appearance dates back to 2013 in the second issue of Thor: God of Thunder, later revealing himself to be one of the most difficult enemies of the God of Thunder. Thanks to the powerful weapon All-Black the Necrosword, Gorr manages to hunt down the gods, taking revenge for the wrongs suffered as a young man.

Christian Bale’s new look for Thor: Love & Thunder

Directed once again by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love & Thunder will be released in US theaters on May 6, 2022. At the moment the details around the plot are scarce, but according to some rumors a central part will be covered by Natalie Portman again in the role of Jane Foster, who could become Lady Thor.

The director himself had in fact declared that one of the sources of inspiration for the film would be the comic Mighty Thor (2015) by Jason Aaron where Jane Foster fights a difficult battle with cancer and becomes the new Goddess of Thunder.

Even the announcement of the return of the actress, which took place at San Diego Comic Con of 2019, was accompanied by Waititi’s delivery of Mjolnir.

In Thor: Love & Thunder fans will also witness the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who will surely interact with Thor after what happened at the end of Avengers Endgame. In addition, Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif.

