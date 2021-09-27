Love & Thunder, goodbye Bro Thor “

While filming the Thor: Love & Thunder continue at full speed in Australia, the star Chris Hemsworth stopped to talk to The Telegraph about the new film by Taika Waititi, which will also include Russell Crowe.

Understandably, the actor couldn’t talk about the details of the plot, but focusing on some background he revealed reveals that for the film he had to put himself “fitter than ever and become stronger than it has ever been“. In short, many greetings to Bro Thor, the hilariously depressed, ‘melted ice cream’ version the star played for most of Avengers: Endgame is that some fans expected to see again in the sequel to Ragnarok.

“This is probably the fittest and strongest Thor I’ve ever played. Also thanks to the fact that the shooting took place close to home, it allowed me to explore different training methods to see how and how much I can manipulate my body with the right amount of powerlifting and bodybuilding exercises. This role, moreover, requires a certain aesthetic. Bodybuilding is often seen as a vanity, while an actor tends to praise the performance that leads the body to an unhealthy weight. But let me tell you that 10 years of constant training is a full time job. And, in addition to training, add a 12-hour day of shooting! It’s a real struggle, but it’s also incredibly rewarding: I think of this role as a professional athlete.“

According to the new Marvel Studios release schedule, Thor: Love & Thunder will be released on May 6, 2022: it will be the second cinecomic MCU of the following year Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and before Black Panther And Captain Marvel 2; these are currently the four titles confirmed for 2022, which exactly like 2021 will present a Marvel Studios line-up to say the least, with four feature films and many original TV series for Disney +.

In the coming months, in fact, fans will find the new feature films Black Widow, Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings, Eternals And Spider-Man: No Way Home: it will be the first time that Marvel Studios will present four different titles in the same calendar year, without forgetting the TV series such as Loki, What If, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel, all expected by the end of 2021.