Love & Thunder, in the photos from the set a scene from Dark World with Natalie Portman

The new photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder leaked in these hours on the web show what could be one flashback scene with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman set during the period of Thor: Dark World.

Additional filming of Thor Love and Thunder is currently underway under the guidance of the director of Taika Waititi, and in the images that you can find at the bottom of the article you can clearly see the two protagonists Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman working on a flashback scene set in the era of The Dark World: Alan Taylor’s film made a comeback during Avengers: Endgame, but it seems that the next episode of the saga will partially revisit that period of the story arc of Thor: that Waititi has come up with a way to explain in detail the reasons that caused the separation between Jane and Thor and why has Natalie Portman’s character been off-screen all these years? We’ll see.

Certainly these are just two of the many mysteries that will have to be solved with the imminent Thor: Love and Thunder, whose release date was recently postponed to July 8, 2022. What do you think of these new photos from the set? What could they mean for a potential connection between Love and Thunder And The Dark World? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments section!

Loading... Advertisements

For more reading on the MCU saga, find out how Chris Hemsworth met his wife.