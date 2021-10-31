News

Love & Thunder, in the photos from the set a scene from Dark World with Natalie Portman

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman24 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

The new photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder leaked in these hours on the web show what could be one flashback scene with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman set during the period of Thor: Dark World.

Additional filming of Thor Love and Thunder is currently underway under the guidance of the director of Taika Waititi, and in the images that you can find at the bottom of the article you can clearly see the two protagonists Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman working on a flashback scene set in the era of The Dark World: Alan Taylor’s film made a comeback during Avengers: Endgame, but it seems that the next episode of the saga will partially revisit that period of the story arc of Thor: that Waititi has come up with a way to explain in detail the reasons that caused the separation between Jane and Thor and why has Natalie Portman’s character been off-screen all these years? We’ll see.

Certainly these are just two of the many mysteries that will have to be solved with the imminent Thor: Love and Thunder, whose release date was recently postponed to July 8, 2022. What do you think of these new photos from the set? What could they mean for a potential connection between Love and Thunder And The Dark World? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments section!

Loading...
Advertisements

For more reading on the MCU saga, find out how Chris Hemsworth met his wife.

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman24 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the beauty secret of the film diva

4 weeks ago

‘Mare of Easttown’, the surprising thriller series starring Kate Winslet

3 weeks ago

Kendall Jenner makes her relationship with Devin Booker official

July 31, 2021

Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman when it comes out? Episodes, Cast, Plot

September 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button