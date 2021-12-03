Love & Thunder, that’s why it’s going to be insane like no other MCU movie we’ve seen so far

Phase 4 of the MCU, which began this year with the release of WandaVision on Disney +, it will be very different from what we have seen so far. Beyond the actors who will necessarily be absent, the franchise will definitely change its face. We will have a first taste shortly with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will officially open to the Multiverse. Many others, however, are the films scheduled for next year, including Thor: Love & Thunder. The saga dedicated to the God of Thunder, after a start that did not convince the fans – and certainly not for the actor – needed to correct the shot.

Already with Ragnarok audiences got a taste of the change that Marvel Studios and the director have Taika Waititi have decided to make feature films dedicated to the hero played by Chris Hemsworth. Yet the next adventure promises to be even wilder and to push the character even further. The God of Thunder will find his Jane Foster and clash with Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods; at his side there will also be the Guardians again, with whom Thor left after the events narrated in Avengers: Endgame.

All these ingredients therefore suggest a completely different story from the previous ones; Marvel’s director of visual development himself, Andy Park, hinted that this time around, the Studios really went further; at the same time it also states that that’s all the MCU needs right now. The credit, continues Park, also belongs to Waititi, who in his opinion “really rocked the entire franchise with the next chapter coming out.“

The expectation is therefore really high, especially for the cast who Love & Thunder will propose to the public. As mentioned, in fact, there will be the expected return of Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman and Gorr will be played by Christian Bale. In addition, the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, as it appears after the events of Endgame.

