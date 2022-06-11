Love & Thunder trailer reveals new images of Jane, Valkyrie and Korg

A new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder features the main characters from the MCU movie in TikTok fashion. The last entry in the Thor the series is once again helmed by Taika Waititi, who helmed the last solo entry, Thor: Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor Odinson, joined by a cast of new and familiar faces. Natalie Portman returns to the franchise as Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie, and Waititi himself will once again voice the adorable rock creature Korg. Jamie Alexander’s Lady Sif will also be back, after her last appearance on the Disney+ show Loki.

New additions to the series include Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher, the film’s villain, while Russell Crowe will make his MCU debut as Zeus. Thor: Love and Thunder also has an appearance from Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Karen Gillan’s Nebula, Dave Bautista’s Drax, Pom Klementieff’s Mantis, Bradley Cooper’s Rocket and Vin Diesel’s Groot. It looks like there will be more hilarious Asgardian drama in the sequel too, with Matt Damon as Loki, Sam Neill as Odin, Melissa McCarthy as Hela, and Luke Hemsworth as Thor.

In a new TikTok trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder (Going through Thor: Love and Thunder), the film’s many characters are (re)introduced in social media style, with the usual visual and audio tropes of the online platform. Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine” plays under the visuals, as it continues to be featured in promotional material for the film, serving as the de facto theme for this entry. The images show Thor, Jane, Valkyrie and Korg, all of whom will be key players in the new adventure, which appears to have the same flavor as Waititi’s. Thor: Ragnarok. Take a look at the video below:

Tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder goes on sale Monday, June 13, which will be interesting to watch to gauge the film’s general interest. The buzz has been good since the first trailers debuted, albeit quite late in the game for a major Marvel Studios venture. In terms of casting and returning many well-known and fan-favorite characters, this could potentially be the first entry that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki doesn’t appear, as he’s been pretty busy trapped in the multiverse on his own show. While he’s unlikely to appear in a major role for this entry, it’s entirely possible he’ll make an appearance in the end credits to some degree, but for now that’s the first without Loki. Thor just movies.

Thor: Love and Thunder working hard to get the hype through now that the first trailer has debuted, and with the MCU firmly established as a shoo-in for box office dollars, the studio is unlikely to be nervous about how it will work. Hemsworth’s Thor has long been a fan favorite, and he remains the last of the three original Avengers to still be in the MCU proper, as Captain America and Iron Man are both dead or retired. Hemsworth said he plans to stick with the role for now, so it’s unlikely we’ll see the end of Thor anytime soon, even if Jane Foster moves into his throne.

