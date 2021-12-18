Lovelace: plot, cast and the true story behind the film

In 1972 he made his film debut Deep Throat, the first pornographic film designed for the silver screen. The leading actress, Linda Lovelace, became a star and a sociological phenomenon that quickly became associated with the symbol of sexual freedom. But behind the new icon was a woman who was the victim of her husband Chuck, and a daughter who was disowned by her parents. Her story was then told in the 2013 biopic entitled Lovelace (review here), directed by Robert Epstein And Jeffrey Friedman, who in their career have on several occasions retraced biographies of famous personalities, for example with the documentary The Times of Harvey Milk.

After debuting in the world of fictional fiction with I scream, where the life of the poet Allen Ginsberg is told, the two found in Linda Lovelace a subject of interest to them. With the screenwriter Andy Berlin they relied in particular on autobiography Ordeal, written by Lovelace in 1980. Starting from here they focused in particular on telling the life of the actress from 20 to 32 years, thus including a lot of the making of the film Deep Throat when the consequent success, but also the inevitable misfortunes, which this brought to the actress. Between the problems with her husband and a controversial celebrity, there is therefore an often misunderstood personality.

Presented at the Sundance Film Festival, the film was met with mixed reviews and did not achieve good public success. It therefore ended up by passing quietly, while it should be rediscovered even if only to deepen a topic and a story too often forgotten. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. By continuing to read here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and to true story behind the movie. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Lovelace: the plot and the cast of the film

As anticipated, the film focuses on telling the story of Linda Lovelace, which very young is chosen to act in the porn movie Deep Throat. It’s 1972, and he’s her husband, Chuck Traynor to present it to the director Gerard Damiano. On the run from a strict and particularly religious family, Linda agreed to act in the film, quickly becoming an absolute celebrity, but always remaining a down-to-earth girl. Behind that success, however, hides a much less idyllic reality, made up of abuses and constraints, from which the woman will try to free herself in multiple ways to reveal to the world who she really is and what has been done to her.

The actress plays Linda Lovelace Amanda Seyfried, who declared herself enthusiastic to be able to play such a complex and little-known woman. Regarding the different nude and sex scenes, the actress stated that she had not had any problems, not feeling any discomfort in shooting this type of thing as sexuality is an integral part of everyone’s daily life. The actresses were originally also considered for the role Olivia Wilde And Kate Hudson. Alongside Seyfried, in the role of husband Chuck Traynor, is the actor Peter Sarsgaard, while Hank Azaria is the director Gerard Damiano. Adam Brody plays porn actor Harry Reems, while James Franco is Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy.

Lovelace: the real story behind the film

With the release of Deep Throat, one of the most successful film titles of her year, Linda Lovelace became a real star. In 1980, however, the actress published her own autobiography entitled Ordeal, upon which the 2013 film is based. In this one, Lovelace talked about the dark and secret sides behind her apparent celebrity bliss. In fact, the book tells how her so-called sexual liberation was nothing more than a mask to hide a life of rape and abuse suffered at the hands of Chuck Traynor, the man who, according to her, used it for his own financial success by forcing her into pornography and prostitution.

His allegations were supported by feminist notes such as Gloria Steinem but rejected by a suspicious audience. In her films, critics said, she seemed too happy and too interested to possibly be a victim. For the rest of her life, Lovelace found herself having to defend herself against similar accusations, publicly denying the porn genre and taking sides against its industry. Unfortunately, the woman died on April 22, 2002, at the age of 53 in a car accident. Three months later, Traynor also died of an illness. The same movie Lovelace he received criticism for his seemingly superficial treatment of some of the abuses suffered by the actress, sweetening the relationship between Lovelace and Traynor.

Lovelace: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can take advantage of Lovelace thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Google Play and Apple iTunes. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Saturday 18 December at 23:15 On the canal Sky.

Source: IMDb, TheWeek