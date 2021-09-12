Lovely Boy: review of the film with Andrea Carpenzano

What is expected from Francesco Lettieri

In his second film operation, Francesco Lettieri confirms a regret that we would have expected little from him, but on which we still trust for the continuation of his career. The peculiarities that have made the filmmaker’s trait valuable and recognizable within the audiovisual musical environment they failed during the production of his two cinematographic works, making them good yet not so laudable or distinguishable. A flaw for a hand much appreciated before his transition to feature films, which never creates unpleasant works, but this does not mean that he establishes himself as an unmissable or innovative author by going with both films on a terrain of comfort due to the simplicity of the stories and the invoice of his stories.

Same procedure that gives Ultras he makes Lettieri pass to his still promising one Lovely Boy, somewhat distant from the work of the debut, less cold and markedly clear in the narrative and formal structure, for a sweetness mixed with the dynamics of the Roman trap circle and the descent into drug addiction of its protagonist. A more fluid work, less harsh in the staging and in the story it is telling. A passage between back and forth, present and past, which tries to investigate the reasons that led the young artist to have to waste the fruits of his work, showing how sometimes there are no precise reasons for gestures and actions that we would like not to influence us. , but which inevitably end up determining us.