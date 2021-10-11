News

Lovers – The podcast about the love between Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Roaring Nineties, as Nobel laureate economist Joseph E. Stiglitz defines them, are the decade of the net and the tamagotchi, the great comeback of Dr Martens, the teenagers of the series Beverly Hills, the hunt for videotapes in Blockbuster stores, the war in the gulf, a new auteur cinema that finds space in Hollywood, indie festivals like Sundance. The concept of sustainable luxury emerges. Oasis make their way and the hard rock of Guns and roses is consolidated. In this moment politics and marketing, stardom and consumption, civil battles and skilful construction of the image are mixed. It is the perfect backdrop for the love story of Tom and Nic, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

Lovers – Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

The love at first sight between the two – with a certain atmospheric coherence – came just before the set of Days of thunder and just before the decade that the couple of stars will ride. It’s 1989. Tom is already a pillar of the industry, Nicole a young Australian actress determined to stand out. He turned The color of money with Martin Scorsese but is the Maverick of Top Gun has made him a champion of encassi, she has to her credit eighteen films and TV, but in Australia. Time to close the marriage with Mimi Rogers, who introduced him to Scientology, and it’s a new wedding.

Loading...
Advertisements

‘Eyes Wide Shut’ by Stanley Kubrick, 1999

Ten glittering years, it’s an author’s ending entrusted to Stanley Kubrick and Eyes Wide Shut. What happened to the couple? We tell it, including jokes, films, stamped papers and Scientologist secrets, in the Lovers podcast. Because one thing is certain: Tom and Nic loved each other madly.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.2K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
914
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
913
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
898
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
896
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
883
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
831
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
631
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top