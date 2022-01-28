loves and betrayals in Liguria in the series that the English like – Corriere.it

from Paola De Carolis

«Hotel Portofino», like the Mediterranean version of “Downton Abbey”

An aristocratic English lady who turns the page: in search of a new life, she detects a large house near Portofino and transforms it into a hotel, a refuge for wealthy compatriots who will bring it face to face with the fascism of Italy in the second mid-20s and the thriller about the death of one of its guests. Love, betrayal, passions and politics seasoned with a generous dose of natural beauty and period costumes: this is the formula of the new series of the British small screen, Portofino hotels, broadcast on BritBox and next year on ITV (in Italy from 28 February on Sky).

Blue sky, turquoise sea, sun, the story reminiscent of a Mediterranean version of Downton Abbey, with a lot of ill-concealed snobbery, sentimental stories that cross the barriers of class and servants in search of the right ingredients to create a staple of British cuisine, yorkshire pudding, or a kind of souffé without which roast beef Sunday is unthinkable. If the view and the colors will surely make Liguria dream of thousands of foreign tourists (the rights have already been sold in the USA, Canada, Australia, Holland and Norway), the shots have been made not only in Italy but also in Croatia. A paradox, perhaps, on which the co-producer of the series, Walter Iuzzolino, Genoese by birth and training, makes no secret: “In Italy we found an extremely open climate, with many facilitations, and we made the exteriors there – he explains – but a villa available for three years, with interiors to be completely restored, would not have been possible in Liguria ».

In Portofino hotels standard ingredients of the English-style drama are found – the ritual of tea, the distrust of foreigners, the determination to keep up appearances – but there is no lack of more demanding plots, such as homosexuality, racism, the difficulty of running a business without the support of the politician of shift. “We wanted to tell relevant stories”, explains Iuzzolino, who is the author of a mini-revolution in the British small screen: he has fueled the interest of viewers for foreign screenplays with “Walter Presents”, a portal that on Channel 4 and online offers works from Germany, Spain, France, Scandinavian countries in the original language (with English subtitles).

With this new project he attracted on the British front actors such as Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show alongside Jim Carrey, Ronin with Robert D Niro, Solaris with George Clooney and the US series Californication And Designated Survivor), who plays the part of the protagonist, Bella Ainsworth, director of the hotel; Anna Chancellor, the unforgettable sweetheart that Hugh Grant leaves on the altar in Four weddings and a funeral and that in Portofino hotels she is Lady Latchmere, the richest and most difficult client of the hotel; Oliver Dench, star in the scene (and great-grandson of Judi Dench). At their side a great Italian cast, with Pasquale Esposito (Gomorrah) in the role of Signor Danioni, a fearsome and calculating politician, Rocco Fasano, Lorenzo Richelmy and Carolina Connelli. «Sometimes working abroad one forgets a little of the talent and skill we have in Italy – underlines Iuzzolino -. We were all stunned by the preparation and professionalism of these actors ».