Loves without fiction: Milo Ventimiglia, the heartthrob who is still looking for his Rebecca

At 44 years old, Milo Ventimiglia is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. Unlike Jack Pearson, his character in this is us, He is not a father of a family, he is not married, nor did he have a great love like the one he has on screen with Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

On the contrary, his love history is quite extensive and, for the moment, he is only satisfied with the title of uncle. “I exercise the muscle of fatherhood with my nephews” he confessed, laughing, more than once.

Although this gallant with a crooked smile has conquered several celebrities in the industry, his low profile has allowed him to maintain his love life aside from the flashes, keeping his crushes, his crises and the reasons for his breakups under lock and key. “I try to minimize myself so that people can see the character and can really immerse themselves in the work. I try to remain as anonymous and invisible as possible so that I don’t take experience away from the men I play. I do not know if my life is more interesting than that of others, “she confessed in an interview with the magazine People at the end of 2017.

Regarding whether his character in the NBC series aroused his paternal instinct, the interpreter was blunt: “Not so much. The series has not inspired me to have children but I think that the value of the family – and not only the family you are born into, but the one you create with your friends – is a message that often challenges me,” added the actor, the youngest of three siblings.

born on July 8, 1977 in Anaheim, California, Milo Anthony Ventimiglia He was always very clear about his vocation. And although he participated in several Hollywood productions, the interpreter acknowledged that he had to take out his character several times before the requirements that the industry imposed on him to belong.

He himself said that at auditions he was frequently asked to correct his defect in the mouth or as he calls it his “crooked mouth”. “I looked at them and replied: ‘No, it’s great, that’s how I am and it’s fine that way,'” he recalled, on more than one occasion, about this birth imperfection (he was born with damaged facial nerves on the left side) that, without a doubt, , became his own label.

Something similar happened every time they recommended shortening his last name: “You’re going to be called Milo Vent,” the producers told him, to which the interpreter responded, determined: “It’s Ventimiglia or nothing.”

Probably his seductive grin, his humility and his firmness is what has made the women who passed through his life fall in love; many of them co-workers. His first famous romance was with actress Alexis Bledel, whom he met on the set of Gilmore Girls , one of Ventimiglia’s first projects. There, he played Jess, Rory’s crush and, although their courtship was cut short by many obstacles in the series, the chemistry between them crossed the screen. “I was nervous. We did every angle a million times,” the actor revealed about the first time he had to kiss Bledel on camera.

Apparently it turned out very well, as Milo and Alexis dated for four years, whitewashing their relationship in 2002. Although the couple once had wedding plans, the idea never materialized. In 2006, the lovebirds decided to put an end to their bond, although they never confessed the reasons for this decision. While Ventimiglia implied that it was a bad idea to mix work with intimacy (with the classic phrase: “Don’t fuck up where you eat”), she preferred silence.

Alexis Bledel, ex-Ventimgilia, and Lauren Graham in the revival of Gilmore Girls for Netflix

By rules of this profession, the actors had to meet again 10 years later in the film Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life revival for netflix. Apparently, there was no rancor or resentment between them, since Ventimiglia always highlighted the talent of her ex, especially after she won a Emmy for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale. “I am very happy for her. She has always been a great actress, she deserves to be recognized”, she told The Daily Dish.

It is evident that both were able to overcome the past and move on with their lives. While she married her co-star Mad MenVincent Kartheiser, Milo fell again under the charms of another companion in 2007. Despite the age difference, the actor fell in love with his co-star of Heroes, Hayden Panettierejust 18 years old.

Hayden Panettiere was his partner for more than two years Reuters

Although they did not have a relationship on screen (in fact, they hardly even crossed paths), behind the camera the situation was different. According to witnesses, the actors could not separate and managed to kiss behind the set. The crush was such that, throughout the two years that the relationship lasted, Milo didn’t go out of his way to hide his feelings from the press; becoming her highest profile romance.

After a year of relationship There was already talk of coexistence and marriage plans. In fact, the heartthrob was discovered looking at rings in a Cartier jewelry store; which indicated his desire to formalize. “Milo visited a Cartier jewelry store at the end of June, and was interested in a $200,000 ring. He really wants to marry Hayden,” an eyewitness told the magazine. in-touch in 2008.

Maybe that’s why it was so surprising their separation just a year later. Although they never revealed the reasons, close friends of the couple assure that the difference in age (she is 12 years younger) and lifestyles were the great trigger for the breakup. “Milo likes to be quiet at home and Hayden likes to go to clubs and parties. They were both at different times.”they revealed.

Milo Ventimiglia, or Jack, with his Rebecca (Mandy Moore), in This is Us

After Panettiere, it seems that this seducer got tired and decided to look for love outside the sets; though he didn’t go that far. In late 2009, he was linked to Isabella Brewster; the younger sister of actress Jordana Brewster from the saga Fast and furious. Although the actor and the talent representative never confirmed their affair, they were photographed countless times on the streets of Santa Monica in a very compromised situation. Months later, the scene was repeated when the lovebirds traveled to Disney. Between kisses, hugs and cuddles, the couple enjoyed a few days of relaxation and showed their fanaticism for the emblematic characters, wearing matching mouse-ear hats. However, she wasn’t the one either. At the time, they stopped frequenting each other.

After his sneaky love affair with the talent manager, Ventimiglia decided to enjoy being single. Unable to find the woman of his dreams, the actor put the womanizer away for a while, or at least that’s what we think. “If that life starts to look more than work, your work suffers. People stop seeing the character. How is my privacy? I go to the store, fix my car, but no one needs to know. I am the same as anyone. And I’m better in my kitchen than at a party.”he warned every time he was asked about his heart.

In 2016, he bet on love again when he met kelly egarian; brand marketing coordinator Stella McCartney. The first hint of romance arose in December of that same year when they were photographed holding hands during a dinner in Venice Beach, California. The rumor was confirmed when the professional accompanied him to the 2017 Emmy Awards, where Milo was nominated for his exquisite role in This is us. While they weren’t shown together on the red carpet, they did at the ceremony and at the dinner afterward by sitting next to each other. When The New York Post asked Ventimiglia about this new romance, he answered bluntly: “We’re not going to talk about it” .

Although “belonging to different worlds” seemed to be the key to success in this relationship, the couple did not prosper either. At least that’s what we suspected when we saw the artist again in the company of another mysterious woman; nothing more and nothing less than the star of Orange is the New BlackDiane Guerrero. In October 2019, the actors were photographed having lunch at the Mexican restaurant Escuela Taquería in Los Angeles and later, at the famous ice cream parlor The Milk Shop. However, they never made the relationship official and claimed to be “just friends.”

Guerrero was the last famous woman with whom this mysterious and hermetic heartthrob was publicly shown. Tired of journalistic persecution and reluctant to talk about his private life, the interpreter who has made the audience cry the most in recent times has something very clear: don’t repeat the pattern of dating a co-worker again. “Work wears you out, relationships wear you out. She would never do it again. There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I’ve been through, from jobs to friendships to partners, has all made me who I am. You learn from them, you learn to do things better”, confessed who, apparently, still cannot find his beloved Rebecca.