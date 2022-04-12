Low at half price

The GOS scandal has not been “free” for Samsung. The Galaxy S22 are far from what we expected, and the Exynos 2200 is partly to blame, but you also have to take into account the mistakes that Samsung has made with GOS.

The slowdown that Samsung applied to the Galaxy S through its Game Optimizing Service has already had consequences. On the one hand, three of the most important operators in South Korea have reduced the price of the Galaxy S22 by half in an attempt to regain the interest of consumers in the face of this scandal. Now it is possible to buy a Galaxy S22 through these operators for 446 dollars. According to analysts, it seems that Samsung is assuming the cost of this discount, and they are clear that this will affect the company’s reputation.

Apple has not had to lower the price of its iPhone, and the company has overcome without too many problems the scandal that it also experienced due to the issue of the iPhone 6 batteries and the forced activation of the low consumption mode in said terminals. Samsung, however, is not going to come out so well, and is going to suffer a greater impact that could reduce the already low sales of its top-of-the-range terminals, which year after year continue on a downward trend.

Separately, Samsung is facing a class action lawsuit that has already been signed by 2,000 customers seeking damages, and could be subject to “questions” and an investigation by the government. Since then, Samsung has introduced the option to disable the game optimizer, but when using the Galaxy S22 it tends to get too hot and the battery drains faster, suggesting that the GOS and that performance throttling may be being used to cover up hardware problems.