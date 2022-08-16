There are low budget movies that suddenly become a great phenomenon and manage to fill theaters, now we collect the best.

Making a blockbuster with a brutal budget has its risks, but generally the movie studios do well and make a lot of money. However, from time to time there are low-budget movies that manage to compete with the bigger ones and prove unstoppable at the box office.

Now we make a list of the best low-budget movies that broke the box office, but without a doubt there are many more similar cases and you can leave them in the opinion section. It must be recognized that most of them are horror, since it is a genre that can achieve very good results with little.

Demonstration that with little money you can do something impressive.

Annabelle (2014).

Despite the fact that it had some bad reviews, it is a very profitable film since with a budget of 6.5 million dollars it raised 257 million. So the magic of the producer james wan it was noticed and this terrifying doll scared a lot of viewers. Although it also helped that it was a spin-off of The Conjuring saga.

Let me out (2017).

Another great example that with little money, a good idea, a great director and committed actors, you can make a lot of money. This time around 4.5 million dollars were spent. A figure that remains ridiculous if we compare it with the global box office result, since they obtained 255 million. The return on investment was 630% for the production company Blumhouse and it got 4 Oscar nominations. Without a doubt, they hit the nail on the head with this horror story where they want to take away a young man’s body.

Lost in Translation (2003).

Thanks to this film, the writer and director Sofia Coppola won an Oscar and received three other nominations, including Best Picture. Starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, it cost just $4 million and won $118 million all over the world. The story follows the complicated relationship between Charlotte, an aimless Yale graduate, and Bob Harris, an aging movie star in the city of Tokyo.

June (2007).

Among the low-budget films, this indie comedy stands out, obtaining four Oscar nominations, including best picture, best director for Jason Reitman and best leading actress for Ellen Page (now Elliot Page), in addition to which Diablo Cody won for best original screenplay. . They had only 7.5 million budget, so actress Jennifer Garner lowered the cache to help production. Although we do not know if he later asked for a percentage of the box office, something that would have been a smart move, since he raised $232 million.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006).

It follows the experiences of young Olive Hoover, played by Abigail Breslin, who forces her family to take a road trip across the US to compete in the ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ beauty pageant. It also obtained four Oscar nominations and with an 8 million budget it obtained more than 100 million.

My Big Greek Wedding (2002).

This is a singular success, as it had no big stars and the theme was no different from many other similar films, although the Greek context may have given it an exotic touch for American audiences. But without a doubt it was a success, since with only 5 million dollars, he obtained the brutal amount of 368 million dollars around the world. Few low-budget films can boast of spending 17 consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the most viewed movies.

Rockey (1976).

The great success of Sylvester Stallone, since his career was not at its highest moment and that is why he decided to write the script about an ordinary boxer who has the opportunity of a lifetime to face the champion. The result was very popular and became a franchise. The first movie only cost $1 million, but grossed more than 117 million. This led to stardom for its protagonist who has continued to play the role in a total of 8 more installments (6 from the main saga and 2 spin-off).

SAW (2004).

Back on the list is James Wan, who has become an expert at turning everything that rolls into gold. On this occasion he devised a sadistic game that captivated viewers since with a budget of just 1 million, he obtained 103 million and began a saga that in total is close to 1,000 million dollars.

Multiple (2017).

Multiple could not be missing from the list of low-budget films that broke the box office, since the director M.Night Shyamalan He returned to his origins and was completely right. The story introduces us to a subject played to perfection by James McAvoy, who has a multitude of personalities and kidnaps some girls. With just 8 million dollars they managed 278 million. In addition, the story had a secret at the end, since it was part of the same cinematographic universe as El protege (2000) and that is why they made Glass in 2019, which had a similar success, although on that occasion they had a 20 million budget and they got 246 million.

The Blair Witch Project (1999).

This movie is unique among low-budget movies in that it not only cost a paltry amount, but it popularized a genre like Found Footage. The story focused on some young people who get lost in the woods and some time later the tapes they recorded are recovered. Attention… With a budget of 60,000 dollars they raised more than $248 million! Then there were a bunch of sequels and other movies that tried to mimic the style.

Paranormal Activities (2007).

This is the most exaggerated case of the whole list!!! Because Israeli director Oren Peli, a video game designer with no film experience, shot this horror film in seven days with a portable video camera. After the film terrified legendary director Steven Spielberg, Paramount executives decided that it should be released in theaters. That’s why they bought the film and wanted it to be shot again, but the test screenings with the public were so overwhelmingly positive that they decided to leave it as it was and only changed the ending a little. So a $15,000 movie smashed the box office getting $193 million. Obviously, this led to many more sequels that have continued to be quite successful.