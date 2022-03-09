low cost, as always (but watch out for options!)

The car becomes very attractive for consumption. Especially now that fuel prices have risen and look set to do so again

A range of versions suitable for every need. This is the new one Dacia Sandero Stepway Comfort. Let’s find out together the evolution of a very popular car in Italy.

Dacia is a Romanian company producing vehicles sold in Europe, Africa and some Asian countries. It was acquired by Renault in 1999, starting the marketing of new models through the Renault network, while maintaining the Dacia brand. The Duster and Sandero models are now also known by those who are not professionals.

The Dacia Sandero, in particular, is one of the most popular, especially in Italy. Produced in Europe since 2008. Today it is even more interesting in its Dacia Sandero Stepway Comfort version. The Stepway Tce 100 Eco-G boasts the dual fuel petrol / LPG in Comfort set-up.

The dimensions do not change: 410 centimeters in length, with a trunk that can hold, as declared by Dacia, a good 410 liters. About the interior. As you know, Dacia has been able to improve a lot over the years. So forget to see something cheap, as it could have been a dozen years ago.

The Dacia Sandero Stepway Tce 100 Eco-G is equipped with a large 8 ″ Media Nav screen, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (standard on the Comfort version). To signal the support for the mobile phone next to the and the USB charging socket positioned just below. Everything close and at hand, so as not to get distracted while driving.

Features and price

Obviously, the car becomes very attractive for consumption. Especially now that fuel prices have risen and look set to do so again. In particular, it is the LPG fueling that drives 100 kilometers with 8.13 euros. While for the same distance you have to spend a good 13.50 euros on gasoline.

And we come to the price. This has always been what drove, above all, to choose the Dacia. The Dacia Sandero Stepway has two trim levels: Essential and Comfort. The price list therefore starts at 13,900 euros for the 90-horsepower petrol-powered TCe. But you can go up to 16,250 euros for the richer variant with automatic transmission. Furthermore, until March 31st, with PlusValore Dacia, the ECO-G range (petrol / LPG) starts at 120 euros per month with routine maintenance included (3 years / 60,000km) against an advance of 3,030 euros.

For the automatic climate control, however, you have to spend an additional 250 euros, for the metallic paint 650. The City Plus package which includes dark corners warning, front parking sensors and rear camera costs 450 euros.