Low cost beauty products: the brands loved by celebs

Lhe most famous among the most popular low cost beauty products is perhaps theBioderma micellar water, “Secret of Pulcinella” of the make-up artists in the backstage of the fashion shows and must have of many women in the world. Then it was the turn of the cleaner Gentle Skin Cleanser by Cetaphil, loved by several celebs such as Oliva Wilde and Sophia Vergara. Now it’s up to Aquaphor by Eucerin, a baume protective and multitasking loved by Hailey Bieber, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman.

In conclusion, sometimes the beauty secrets of the stars are accessible and hidden in the supermarket shelves or online. A pleasure to discover new products even by browsing, shared and confirmed by many Italians in recent months.

Low cost beauty products: the must haves of the stars

Social media have highlighted the beauty routines, not always and necessarily luxurious, of the stars.

Among the fans of low cost beauty products there is for example Hailey Bieber who she recently declared her love for Aquaphor by Eucerin, a multi-purpose balm that the top uses in the evening to nourish the skin. The same one also chosen by Charlize Theron who applies it as a hand cream, while Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman who use it as a nourishing body cream.

Also Daniel Martin, make up artist who took care of the look of Meghan Markle at her wedding, said a E! Online of having applied it to the Duchess of Sussex as a highlighter.

Coconut oil, the low product for hair and skin

But the list goes on and on. To the American edition of Glamor, Eva Mendes had declared that she could not do without the classic coconut oil used pure on face, body and hair or mixed with yogurt and salt for a home made body exfoliant.

To Harper Bazaar UK Leila Aalam, founder of Beuti Skincare, stated that Kate Middleton is a fan of the Beauty Sleep Elixir, an oil sold on the brand’s e-commerce for less than 50 pounds.

Halle Berry use the Pore-Balance from Ole Henriksen, 26 euros, available at Sephora, while the top Rosie Huntington-Whteley never separates from the beloved beauty water Caudalie Eau de Beauté, a refreshing, moisturizing and revitalizing classic from the French brand. From 25 euros.

Italian women and beauty purchases

Taking care of yourself with greater attention is certainly a trend this year thanks to the lockdown and which involves celebs and more. According to the analyzes of Witailer, a start-up made in Italy that helps brands grow on marketplaces, in recent months, searches in the beauty field in Italy have grown by 4.4% on Amazon & Co, placing in the top 10 of the most sought-after products precisely beauty.

In particular, in the first places are located face creams and exfoliants, nail polishes and hair straighteners.

Even more in detail, again according to Witailer’s research, it is precisely the brands that are considered low cost, or in any case mid-range, those most purchased and chosen by the Italians, with a preference for Yves Rocher, Rilastil and climbing with Lierac and Collistar.

Online shopping, clean beauty and digital consultancy: the new trends

The increase in online purchases is obviously due not only to the pandemic but also to the communities created within e-commerce.

If the months of lockdown forced us to remain closed at home and not be able to travel, the Italians have replaced the physical store with the online one, with purchases designed and targeted thanks to consultancy and the creation of real clubs: as the The Perfume Society dedicated to perfumery enthusiasts.

The other trend that emerged? Beauty clean is niche, made up of small and refined brands with lines with natural ingredients.

