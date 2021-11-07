Low cost flights, so Italy has become the Eldorado of Ryanair and Wizz Air- Corriere.it

In 2021 Italy became the goose that lays the golden eggs of low-cost Ryanair and Wizz Air. The two companies not only transported half of the Italian passengers on national and European flights, but they generate higher revenues in our country than in any other market. what emerges from an analysis of Corriere della Sera on financial statements, airport figures and specialized databases relating to their first fiscal semester (April-September 2021). The numbers also show a surge in revenues in the summer quarter, a taste of what could happen in the summer of 2022, Covid permitting.

Revenues From 1 April to 30 September this year, Ryanair sold flights in Italy (and extras such as priority boarding, checked baggage, seat selection) amounting to almost 538 million euros, making it the main country for revenues. This figure – it must be specified – does not take into account tickets issued on flights to Italy from other states, so it shows our specific weight on company budgets. Not only. Of these 538 million, Ryanair obtained 423 million in the July-September quarter alone, at the rate of 4.6 million euros in average daily revenues. In the same semester, Wizz Air – which spent 2020 expanding on the continent – raised more than 128 million euros from Italians, of which about a hundred in the summer quarter.

The role of the country Italy therefore represented a quarter of Ryanair’s half-yearly revenues and more than a seventh of Wizz Air’s. After all, the managing director Jzsef Vradi had confirmed to Courier service that Italy is becoming increasingly strategic for Wizz Air. To understand the impact of the two low cost airlines in our country, just think that between April and September of this year and in relation to the market for domestic flights and from Italy to Europe, all airlines earned about 1.7 billion euros. euro, according to the calculations. Of these, therefore, 40% was obtained by Ryanair and Wizz Air alone. By adding easyJet too, it is close to 50%.

Passengers on board Even more important is the market share on the passenger side. In the period April-September 2021, almost one in two of those that took off from Italy – on national and European flights – boarded Ryanair’s Boeing 737s or Wizz Air’s Airbus A320s and A321s: just under 10 million on the Irish low cost, almost 2 million on the Hungarian one. Also in this case the surge took place in July, with the relaxation of restrictions and the introduction of the European green pass, which then continued in August and for a good part of September.

The offer in November The November data confirm the trend and underline how the difficulties of the old Alitalia pushed low cost airlines to take advantage of the opportunity. For this reason, the flight intentions of carriers from Italy (on domestic and non-domestic routes) took 42% of the seats offered in the current month by Ryanair, another 8% by Wizz Air. In the middle Ita Airways with about 13% (including the intercontinental here too). EasyJet and Volotea appear in fourth and fifth position.

