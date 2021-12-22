low figure to help production

A Variety article reveals that Keanu Reeves’ salary has hit a record high in the streaming movie landscape, but low relative to his profile.

Keanu Reeves takes up the role that changed his career, which changed the very lives of so many cinema and science fiction fans: he returns as Neo in Matrix Resurrections. In Italy, it will arrive in cinemas only from 1 January 2022 while in the United States it will be in cinemas from tonight and from tonight in simultaneous streaming on HBO Max. Lots of curiosities about the film, especially on the development of the narrative line while on Variety revelation of the engagement of Keanu Reeves. An excellent salary for a 57-year-old actor, but only slightly above the base salary he received in 1999 for the first chapter of the film. This, probably, to help the production in the making of the film.

Keanu Reeves earned $ 14 million

A Variety article reveals that Keanu Reeves’ salary has hit a record high in the streaming movie landscape. The 57-year-old earned a base salary ranging between 12 and 14 million dollars for “Matrix Resurrections”, the fourth film in the saga. The actor earned about four million dollars more than the salary earned for the first film in the series, dated 1999. The base figure can, based on the results, reach a series of bonuses. In the case of the first film, as revealed by ABC, Keanu Reeves managed to earn a bonus of $ 25 million. The first film, at a cost of $ 63 million, earned $ 466.6 million in cinemas around the world, and $ 171.4 million from the home-video market.

Keanu Reeves: How Much He Earned for Sequels

For Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, the second and third films, respectively, Keanu Reeves earned $ 120 million in bonuses. For this reason, as Variety argues, Keanu Reeves’ base salary may be low to help production. Keanu Reeves had already done it for two other films, reducing the fee to help the entire production: in 1997 for “The Devil’s Advocate” and in 2000 for “The Reserves”. According to estimates, Matrix 4 could earn between $ 60 and $ 70 million over the Christmas weekend, a long way from the resounding record opening of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned more than $ 260 million in its first weekend.