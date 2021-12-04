Business

Low Isee bonus 2021: December incentives list

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 51 2 minutes read

Low Isee bonus 2021: what are the most interesting incentives active in December? Let’s find out together in this article (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

In the next paragraphs we will see in detail the list of concessions and also the dedicated links to learn more.

Low Isee bonus 2021

As you may have deduced from the title of the article, good part of the incentives concern families with an ISEE within a certain threshold.

The most important government incentives are all reserved for those in economic difficulty. The aim is in fact to help the most fragile categories.

STATUS OF PAYMENTS INPS DECEMBER: DRC, NASPI, TEMPORARY CHECK

Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance on your mobile every day: join the WhatsApp group, the Telegram group and the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free bonus video guides on the Youtube channel.

Low Isee 2021 bonus concessions: the list

Below you can consult one table with the names of the main 2021 low ISEE bonuses still active in December.

You will find next to each item, the box «Find out more“. By clicking on it you will be able to consult all the details of the single selected incentive.

Low Isee bonus 2021 Who is it for? Learn more
Temporary check
for minors		 Families with children under 18 who are not
perceive Anf and with Isee
less than 50 thousand euros		 Find out more
Basic income Workers and not with certain Isee
and income from property and work		 Find out more
Income of
Emergency		 To those who have requested it and have suffered
economic damage due
covid emergency		 Find out more
Holiday bonus To those who have made it
request last year e
they still have to spend it		 Find out more
Baby bonus To families who have adopted or
had a child in 2020 or 2021
(within one year of age)		 Find out more
Nursery bonus To families with children up to three years of age
and Isee less than 40 thousand euros		 Find out more
Bonus mom tomorrow To pregnant women or that
have recently adopted / had a child		 Find out more
Bonus tv To families with lower Isee
to 20 thousand euros		 Find out more
Electricity and gas bonus To families with Isee less than 8,265 euros
and those with an Isee of a maximum of 20,000 euros
but with three dependent children		 Find out more
First home bonus
under 36		 To young people under 36 who want to buy
a first house and have an Isee lower than
40 thousand euros		 Find out more
Student rental bonus To non-resident students with a family ISEE of less than 20 thousand euros Find out more
Low isee bonus 2021 list
Isee low bonus 2021 list

Low Isee bonus 2021: stay updated

New tax breaks for families in economic difficulty and beyond will be approved in the coming weeks.

With the new year, important measures will come into force such as the single allowance and the disabled child bonus of up to 500 euros.

To stay up to date on low ISEE bonuses and concessions, visit our dedicated section and enter the social groups.

They might also interest you:

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 51 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Tim, alarm accounts (Dazn has to do with it): 11 board members against CEO Luigi Gubitosi. Trade unions: “If the plan is skipped, 40 thousand jobs are at risk”

2 weeks ago

Bitcoin could ‘consolidate until 2022’ after a massive crash pushes the price to $ 41,000

6 hours ago

Stock exchanges, Europe little move after the records. At Piazza Affari Buzzi in the front row

4 weeks ago

Solana in a Grayscale Trust

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button