Low Isee bonus 2021: December incentives list
Low Isee bonus 2021: what are the most interesting incentives active in December? Let’s find out together in this article (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).
In the next paragraphs we will see in detail the list of concessions and also the dedicated links to learn more.
Low Isee bonus 2021
As you may have deduced from the title of the article, good part of the incentives concern families with an ISEE within a certain threshold.
The most important government incentives are all reserved for those in economic difficulty. The aim is in fact to help the most fragile categories.
Low Isee 2021 bonus concessions: the list
Below you can consult one table with the names of the main 2021 low ISEE bonuses still active in December.
You will find next to each item, the box «Find out more“. By clicking on it you will be able to consult all the details of the single selected incentive.
|Low Isee bonus 2021
|Who is it for?
|Learn more
|Temporary check
for minors
|Families with children under 18 who are not
perceive Anf and with Isee
less than 50 thousand euros
|Find out more
|Basic income
|Workers and not with certain Isee
and income from property and work
|Find out more
|Income of
Emergency
|To those who have requested it and have suffered
economic damage due
covid emergency
|Find out more
|Holiday bonus
|To those who have made it
request last year e
they still have to spend it
|Find out more
|Baby bonus
|To families who have adopted or
had a child in 2020 or 2021
(within one year of age)
|Find out more
|Nursery bonus
|To families with children up to three years of age
and Isee less than 40 thousand euros
|Find out more
|Bonus mom tomorrow
|To pregnant women or that
have recently adopted / had a child
|Find out more
|Bonus tv
|To families with lower Isee
to 20 thousand euros
|Find out more
|Electricity and gas bonus
|To families with Isee less than 8,265 euros
and those with an Isee of a maximum of 20,000 euros
but with three dependent children
|Find out more
|First home bonus
under 36
|To young people under 36 who want to buy
a first house and have an Isee lower than
40 thousand euros
|Find out more
|Student rental bonus
|To non-resident students with a family ISEE of less than 20 thousand euros
|Find out more
Low Isee bonus 2021: stay updated
New tax breaks for families in economic difficulty and beyond will be approved in the coming weeks.
With the new year, important measures will come into force such as the single allowance and the disabled child bonus of up to 500 euros.
To stay up to date on low ISEE bonuses and concessions, visit our dedicated section and enter the social groups.
