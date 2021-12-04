Low Isee bonus 2021: December incentives list

Low Isee bonus 2021: what are the most interesting incentives active in December? Let’s find out together in this article (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

In the next paragraphs we will see in detail the list of concessions and also the dedicated links to learn more.

Low Isee bonus 2021

As you may have deduced from the title of the article, good part of the incentives concern families with an ISEE within a certain threshold.

The most important government incentives are all reserved for those in economic difficulty. The aim is in fact to help the most fragile categories.

Low Isee 2021 bonus concessions: the list

Below you can consult one table with the names of the main 2021 low ISEE bonuses still active in December.

You will find next to each item, the box «Find out more“. By clicking on it you will be able to consult all the details of the single selected incentive.

Low Isee bonus 2021 Who is it for? Learn more Temporary check

for minors Families with children under 18 who are not

perceive Anf and with Isee

less than 50 thousand euros Find out more Basic income Workers and not with certain Isee

and income from property and work Find out more Income of

Emergency To those who have requested it and have suffered

economic damage due

covid emergency Find out more Holiday bonus To those who have made it

request last year e

they still have to spend it Find out more Baby bonus To families who have adopted or

had a child in 2020 or 2021

(within one year of age) Find out more Nursery bonus To families with children up to three years of age

and Isee less than 40 thousand euros Find out more Bonus mom tomorrow To pregnant women or that

have recently adopted / had a child Find out more Bonus tv To families with lower Isee

to 20 thousand euros Find out more Electricity and gas bonus To families with Isee less than 8,265 euros

and those with an Isee of a maximum of 20,000 euros

but with three dependent children Find out more First home bonus

under 36 To young people under 36 who want to buy

a first house and have an Isee lower than

40 thousand euros Find out more Student rental bonus To non-resident students with a family ISEE of less than 20 thousand euros Find out more

Isee low bonus 2021 list

Low Isee bonus 2021: stay updated

New tax breaks for families in economic difficulty and beyond will be approved in the coming weeks.

With the new year, important measures will come into force such as the single allowance and the disabled child bonus of up to 500 euros.

To stay up to date on low ISEE bonuses and concessions, visit our dedicated section and enter the social groups.

