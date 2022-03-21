Low mortality and AI of 50 to remove mask indoors

Joan Caylà, Rafael Ortí and José Jonay.

A premature decision and that it should be flexible and gradual. This is the analysis in which professionals from the Epidemiology, Preventive Medicine and Public Health, regarding the possible withdrawal of the mandatory use of masks indoors. A measure that has already been carried out in several countries around us, and that Health and the autonomous communities have already put on the table.

“Yet It’s too early to do it we are with an accumulated incidence of 500 or more cases per 100,000 inhabitants in many communities and at a national level above 400. In addition, we must take into account that there is underreporting and the real incidence is surely higher, “says the epidemiologist Joan Caylamember of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology (SEE).

Rafael Ortí, president of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene (Sempsph), is surprised that this measure is proposed when there are still around 200 daily deaths from covid and clearly advocates wait several months. “Currently, it’s like a plane crashes every day. We have already normalized deaths. We are still at high risk and it should not be forgotten”, he claims.

For its part, from the Spanish Society of Public Health and Health Administration (Sespas), its spokesperson Joseph Jonay supports that given the current epidemiological situation it is “clear” that “it is not the right time” and advocates laying the regulatory foundations for the future.

What level of AI should be reached to remove the use of masks?

Experts link the withdrawal of the use of the mask indoors to mainly two epidemiological indicators: daily incidence and deaths. They all agree that the appropriate level of cumulative incidence should be low risk, that is, 50 or less cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

“I would wait until I have 30 to 60 days the cumulative incidence below 50 cases and a practically negligible daily mortality”, details Ortí. An opinion shared by Caylà: “This measure should be taken when we have 50 cases, something that you can get it in a few weeks if everyone works hard Now what suits us is to save Easter and arrive with a very low incidence”.

In this sense, the epidemiologist recalls that the pandemic is not over yet: “We must continue to reduce the pandemic. We are still reducing the sixth wave, we have an AI of almost 500 cases that if we go back a few months ago we saw it as a great risk. Now We underestimate this figure, you have to go much lower. We must learn that it is very easy to climb if the proper measures are not followed and we can give rise to another pandemic wave.”

“The rule must be gradual and be already agreed and prepared because the most likely scenario is that the epidemiological situation improves”

In addition, the preventivist recalls that there are surprises in the epidemiological evolution. “We have seen it with Delta and Ómicron, when we believe that everything is going well we rush and want to go very fast. A little calm and appreciation is required. By running more you don’t get there sooner. Now with the silent Ómicron we can have a small pandemic wave that will affect the most vulnerable”, warns Ortí.

Address a relaxation of the norm

Within this rule, from Public Health they understand that the time has come to consider a modification. “The use of masks is one of the few measures that we have regulated at the national level based on a law and perhaps yes it’s time to review it so that when the epidemiological situation allows it, its use can be made more flexible. If we can do it this week it would be to apply it in very few territories, but if we can consider that through a RD its use would be made more flexible and the autonomous communities who were changing the mandatory nature of the mask ”explains Jonay, who also believes that it should be taken based on some epidemiological criteria that mark this decision and previously agreed by all the communities.

The other aspect is gradual withdrawal that discards the idea of ​​all or nothing. “There will be areas where it should continue to be used due to the vulnerability of those who are there, such as residences or hospitals, and others where the risk may continue to be high, such as public transport or interior places with poor ventilation. These should be the last sites. The rule must be gradual and should already be agreed and prepared because the most likely scenario is that the epidemiological situation improves, ”says the (Sempsph) spokesman.

An idea shared by Preventive Medicine: “In certain environments, in a timely manner and in suitable contexts, where the risk of serious covid is low, nothing would happen, but as a general rule it is premature,” says Ortí.