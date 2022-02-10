Our blood is made up of water and other important substances that are useful for many functions. It carries oxygen and nutrients to the whole organism, but also waste products, hormones, enzymes.

It contains red blood cells, which are responsible for oxygen to cells and frees them from carbon dioxide. We also find white blood cells, which defend us from attacks by possible viruses or other foreign bodies.

Then there are the platelets, whose main function is to coagulate the blood in case of injury, protecting our body.

When we perform the classic routine blood tests, it is possible to note the various reference values, to understand if we have the right amount of these elements.

There are, in fact, established thresholds. If the number is too low or too high, it could be a wake-up call. Usually, the doctor determines what other tests, if any, we will need to do further before defining the main cause.

Low platelets, anemia and deficiency of white and red blood cells could be complications of this disease

In order to hypothesize a diagnosis, it is also important to establish whether there are other relevant symptoms that can help to arrive at a correct interpretation. There are so many pathologies and disorders that it often becomes difficult to immediately determine what it is.

In fact, there are various pathologies that could be related to the blood, such as anemia, which is characterized by a reduced number of red blood cells and platelets. This condition could also be traced to a lack of vitamins, such as B12 or to ongoing bleeding, heavy menstruation.

The situation would be much more worrying if it were myelodysplasias. These are diseases that usually affect older people, where there is damage to the stem cells of the bone marrow.

Experts report that at the beginning of the onset of this disorder we may notice low platelets, anemia and a shortage of white and red blood cells. These factors could make us feel particularly tired, fatigued, cause frequent bleeding or infections.

Treatment

There are different stages of this pathology, even up to compromising some important functions, so any warning or signal should not be taken lightly. It would therefore be advisable to contact a haematologist who will indicate the tests to undergo.

Research has also made great strides in this specific field, giving rise to targeted and completely innovative treatments, also useful for reducing diseased cells. In some patients anemia is treated with particular and specific drugs. In the most serious cases we speak of stem cell transplantation or hypomethylating drugs, which would prevent worsening.

Deepening

Too many farts, belching, and chest pain are symptoms that could portend one of these diseases or ailments