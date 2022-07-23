Low value of foreign currency in Cuban informal market

The official announcement of the establishment of a foreign exchange market, made by the Cuban government in the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP)caused this Saturday a drop in the price in the informal currency market in Cuba.

The representative rate of this informal market, calculated by the independent media The touchindicated a drop of three points in all the currencies habitually used by Cubans.

The US dollar, which had reached 117 Cuban pesos (CUP) in the informal market, fell after the announcement to 114 CUP. Similar declines were suffered by the euro, which fell from 123 to 120 CUP; as well as the freely convertible currency (MLC) that fell from 120 to 117 CUP.

While the sale of these three currencies on the black market remains more or less equal at around 120 CUP, their purchase shows more notable variations. While the purchase of a dollar is around 100 Cuban pesos, the purchase of euros reaches 110 CUP and that of MLC goes up to 115 pesos.

The decline that currencies are experiencing in the informal market is substantial. If we compare the price that these same currencies reached yesterday, we can see a depreciation of almost 3% of their exchange value in less than 24 hours.

The representative rate of the informal market (TRMI) prepared by the independent media shows reference values. As he explains, it is calculated from the median of the numbers written in ads for buying and selling currencies on social media groups and classifieds sites.

“To know the variation of the values, we compare the messages of the last 24 hours before the closing time of the information, with the values ​​of the previous day. It is important to clarify that our representative rate of the informal market is formed from ‘purchase or sale announcements’, that is, they are not concrete operations, but expressions of ‘wishes’ of the actors who attend that market”, clarifies the aforementioned medium.

From the implementation of the call “ordering task”which caused a major disaster in the Cuban economy and in the pockets of families, the trend in the informal foreign exchange market has been upward, except for specific moments.

At the beginning of June the USD lost value and was quoted at 95 CUPshortly after the White House announced a group of economic measures in favor of Cubans, but as the month progressed it resumed an escalation that was significantly slowed down again with the recent announcement by the Cuban authorities.

This Thursday, the Cuban government announced the opening of a new foreign exchange market for the sale of foreign currency to the population, when the US dollar reached a value of 118 pesos in the informal sector, a figure that marked a record since the implementation of the economic order.

Speaking at the IX regular session of the ANPP, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Alexander Gil Fernandezmade the announcement and stated that the value of the foreign currency will change, with respect to the current rate of the informal market.

The sale of foreign currencies to the population will be with an exchange rate “economically based and where we can work with all currencies, including dollars in cash,” he explained.

Despite the uncertainty that still surrounds the announcement and the way in which the government of Miguel Diaz-Canelthe truth is that it caused a slowdown in the upward trend that informal currency exchange had been experiencing.

It remains to be seen if the time frames and the official prices established by the Cuban authorities convince those who now turn to the informal market given the impossibility of buying or selling foreign currency in the official exchange houses (CADECA) and banks in the country.