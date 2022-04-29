Lower Bad Cholesterol and Raise Good Cholesterol “Almost Instantly” with 5 Easy Ways

Cholesterol worries many people and if not treated effectively it could become a serious health problem.

In reality, however, it is fundamental for some processes in the human body and when we talk about high cholesterol we are talking about LDL, the so-called bad cholesterol. Instead, HDL (or VLDL) would be the good cholesterol.

When blood test results show that cholesterol is high, people are alarmed. But keep in mind that it can be reversed – that is, it can be lowered if you make changes in your lifestyle. In fact, according to preventive cardiologist Dr. Leslie Cho, “there are ways to manage high cholesterol and the wonderful news is that heart disease is 90% preventable. Even if you have a significant family history of high cholesterol, you can prevent heart disease. “

5 ways to lower bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol, according to experts

To lower bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol the first thing to do is to follow one diet that protects the heart, thus eliminating junk food. Among the many, the best is the Mediterranean diet which focuses on foods such as fish, vegetables, olive oil, legumes and whole grains.

Indeed, cardiologist Haitham Ahmed states that “large amounts of refined carbohydrates can cause blood sugar spikes, which cause the body to store fat differently and can lead to obesity and diabetes. Saturated fat can affect cholesterol ”. So, a tip on what to buy at the supermarket.

Another way is the movement. In fact, exercising is a fun and effective way to lower LDL levels. It is obviously not necessary to spend hours and hours in the gym. But walking, cycling, hiking may also be enough. In short, make movement. Not only that but yoga could also be useful. What does yoga have to do with cholesterol? The answer will surprise you. However, it is a good idea to consult your doctor before starting any physical activity you choose.

Always talking about physical activity too resistance training they may be useful regardless of body weight. These include aerobic exercise and weightlifting, as experts believe it is important for heart health.

The last two ways to lower LDL levels

According to Dr. Cho, it should stop smoking. In fact, “smoking is bad not just for your heart but for your brain, your lungs and all kinds of things. So you smoke and have high cholesterol, now you have doubled your risk. You smoke, you have high blood pressure and you have cholesterol, it’s additive. It is really additive. So it’s really important for your children, for yourself, for your longevity, but for your quality of life that you don’t smoke “.

Finally, the fifth way to lower bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol is lose weight. In fact, being overweight with a BMI / BMI body mass index greater than 30 would increase the risk of high cholesterol. So shedding the excess pounds could consequently raise your good cholesterol levels. Not only that, but remember that losing weight is also important to reduce the risk of diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

(The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)