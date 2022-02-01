Lower cholesterol with a seasonal salad: here’s how

A seasonal salad is a great dish full of benefits, but did you know that there is one in particular that can lower cholesterol?

It has always been known that vegetables and fruit are allies of health. Every time the experts never tire of saying that we must eat seasonal fruit and vegetables to reap all the benefits for our body. They are rich in mineral salts, vitamins, can help to counteract many ailments.

A beautiful seasonal salad is always the right dish to enjoy both at lunch and dinner to fill up on good, useful substances that will also do well to prevent many diseases. For example, they can lower cholesterol and can, in particular, a type of salad.

This is the cauliflower and avocado salad. Together with other foods, foods that can be combined together for an explosive healthy mix, this dish can also contribute and not a little. Let’s see all the details below.

Lower cholesterol with cauliflower and avocado salad

Humanitas nutritionists spoke about the benefits of this particular salad made of cauliflower and avocado. Both foods have some calories and carbohydrates, but they also have a lot of vitamins and minerals. Cauliflower, in particular, is rich in proteins, vitamin C and potassium and this allows to strengthen the immune system and protect the heart by lowering cholesterol.

Avocado is high in calories (230 per 100g) but, like cauliflower, it is rich in vitamin C and potassium. These elements make them important because the latest studies have shown that they can perform an anti-tumor action. But here is the recipe for this very powerful and healthy one salad:

100 g of cauliflower

50 g of avocado

lemon juice

extra virgin olive oil

salt

Wash the cauliflower and cut it into thin slices. Season them with oil, salt and lemon juice. While this mixture rests for a few minutes, dedicate yourself to cut the avocado into small pieces and sprinkle it with lemon. At the end, combine everything and in just a few minutes you will have a quick, fresh dish that can give you many nutrients in one go.

Of course you must ask an expert for more information, perhaps your nutritionist or your doctor to get all the details also related to your general health.