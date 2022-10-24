Lowering blood pressure is more beneficial than previously thought

Research conducted by the University of Oxford in the United States has shown that blood pressure medications can prevent heart attacks and strokes, even in people with normal blood pressure.

Comparison of Prehypertension, Hypertension and normal blood vessels. Photo: ShutterStock.

“The biggest falls in the blood pressure with medications lead to greater reductions in the risk of heart attacks and accidents cerebrovascular. (…) This is true regardless of the initial level of blood pressurein people who have previously had a heart attack or stroke, and in people who have never had heart disease,” said the study’s principal investigator, Professor Kazem Rahimi of the University of Oxford, UK. “

The researchers also say that although the effects of these drugs are relative, it does not mean that all should be treated. In addition: “This decision will depend on the probability that a person will suffer from cardiovascular disease in the future.”

Does not taking medication lower blood pressure?

One of the most debated arguments is whether to reduce the pharmacological therapy of the blood pressure is equally beneficial in people with or without a previous heart attack or stroke, and when the blood pressure is below the threshold for hypertension (typically 140/90 mmHg).

Previous studies on this have been inconclusive, leading to contradictory treatment recommendations around the world.

Scientific evidence and methodology

So far, this research It is the largest and most detailed study ever undertaken to examine these questions.

To learn the findings, the researchers combined data from people who had participated in a randomized clinical trial and performed a meta-analysis. The study included 348,854 participants from 48 trials. The participants were divided into two groups: those with a previous diagnosis of cardiovascular disease and those without. Each group was divided into seven subgroups according to the blood pressure systolic at study entry (less than 120, 120-129, 130-139, 140-149, 150-159, 160-169, 170 and more mmHg).

Results

During an average of four years of follow-up, every 5 mmHg reduction in blood pressure systolic reduced the relative risk of major cardiovascular events by approximately 10%.

In addition, the risk of stroke, ischemic heart disease, heart failure, and death from cardiovascular disease were reduced by 13%, 7%, and 14% and 5%, respectively.

“The decision to prescribe drugs for blood pressure should not be based simply on a prior diagnosis of cardiovascular disease or the blood pressure current of an individual. Rather, medications for blood pressure should be seen as an effective tool to reduce cardiovascular risk when the probability of having a heart attack or stroke is high,” said Professor Rahimi.

Neither the presence of cardiovascular disease nor the level of blood pressure at baseline modified the treatment effect.