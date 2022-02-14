Lowering cholesterol after the age of 50: the right eating habits

After the age of 50, more attention must be paid to health and, in particular, to lowering cholesterol; here are the correct eating habits.

There are several health risk factors heart and, in general, for any organ in our body. One of them is age. In fact, the more we grow, the older we get and the more our organism will undergo variations. This means, for example, that the walls of the arteries in the heart will begin to stiffen.

For this reason, close attention must be paid to all aspects of health. In particular, after the age of 50 it is good to go to the doctor frequently to do all the tests at least once a year. Checks should be done more if you suffer from any problems. One of the elements that could pose a risk of cardiovascular disease at that age is the high cholesterol.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Cold cuts that can be eaten with high cholesterol

Having high levels of bad cholesterol in the blood causes plaque to build up in the arteries which affects proper blood circulation. The risks are high for the heart and the brain. So, here are some tips that dieticians come to follow correct eating habits and prevent these problems.

Lowering cholesterol after the age of 50: the correct eating habits

According to expert dieticians and nutritionists, after the age of 50, you need to have these eating habits to decrease the risks:

Eat little and often : to be able to lower cholesterol it would be useful to lose some weight if you are overweight. It is very useful to have light and more frequent meals during the day, i.e. breakfast, morning snack, lunch, afternoon snack, dinner. In addition, it is advisable to take a lot of fibers and proteins;

: to be able to lower cholesterol it would be useful to lose some weight if you are overweight. It is very useful to have light and more frequent meals during the day, i.e. breakfast, morning snack, lunch, afternoon snack, dinner. In addition, it is advisable to take a lot of fibers and proteins; Eat fruits and vegetables : these foods are very important to provide all the substances that allow you to lower cholesterol. Important in this are the soluble fibers present in apples and grapes, but also in apricots, broccoli, avocado, pears;

: these foods are very important to provide all the substances that allow you to lower cholesterol. Important in this are the soluble fibers present in apples and grapes, but also in apricots, broccoli, avocado, pears; Increase soluble fiber : these are contained in oats and legumes. They dissolve in water and bind to cholesterol lowering it;

: these are contained in oats and legumes. They dissolve in water and bind to cholesterol lowering it; Choose healthy fats: we need to decrease saturated fats such as those contained in fried foods and increase foods that contain unsaturated, healthy fats. These are found in fish, nuts, olive oil.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> High cholesterol? This is the right fish to eat

Of course, it is always advisable to follow the instructions of a professional who will be able to evaluate your situation on the basis of health problems, needs, rhythms of life.