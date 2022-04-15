lowers cholesterol and blood sugars

The benefits of the Nordic diet are many and among them, it helps to lower cholesterol and blood sugars and improves heart health.

There Nordic diet it is based on ingredients that are locally produced in regions such as: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Greenland, the Faroe Islands and Iceland and are therefore also sustainable. Mainly the diet is based on:

fruit;

berries;

vegetables;

legumes;

potatoes;

Whole grains;

nuts;

seeds;

Rye bread;

fish;

seafood;

low-fat dairy products;

herbs;

spices.

Consume in moderation and rarely game, free-range eggs, cheese, yogurt, other red meats and animal fats. While not taking: sugary drinks, added sugars, processed meats, food additives and fast food.

Several studies have shown that the Nordic Diet is effective for weight loss when compared to a typical diet consumed in the Nordic countries. A new analysis conducted by researchers at the University of Copenhagen also revealed that the Nordic Diet has positive benefits for health even without weight loss. This food plan, in fact, helps to lower cholesterol and blood sugars, promoting heart health.

Cholesterol and heart health, how to improve them through the Nordic diet

More than weight loss, researchers point to the unique composition of fats in the Nordic diet as a possible explanation for the significant health benefits. The fats in the Nordic diet come mainly from fish, nuts, flax seeds, and sunflower and canola oils. The absence of highly processed foods and less saturated fats from animals, in fact, have a very positive effect on the body.

The composition of fat in the Nordic diet, which is higher in omega-3 and omega-6 unsaturated fat is probably a sizable part of the explanation for the health effects found within it. This meal plan is healthier than most Western diets because it replaces processed foods with whole, single-ingredient foods. It can help you lose weight and improve several key health indicators. It also favors the environment, since it prefers local products from the territory.