After Christmas, Amazon returns to the office with a series of very interesting offers on electronics products. Today, in this case, we focus on a very interesting promotion that is proposed on iPhone 13 Pro in the variant with 256GB of storage, which reaches the lowest price ever.

Specifically, the discount is as follows:

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) – Graphite: 1,249 euros (1,309 euros)

Data in Keepa’s hand, this is the lowest price reached by the iPhone 13 Pro on Jeff Bezos’ platform, since the previous lowest cost was 1,269 Euros. The net saving is 60 Euros compared to the list cost, with the possibility of paying in five Amazon monthly installments of 249.80 Euros per month.

Amazon points out that availability is not immediate e shipping is generally guaranteed within 12 days. They place the order today, therefore, you will receive the smartphone at home by Tuesday 11 January 2022. Obviously, also in this case the classic return policies apply and it is possible to return it by 31 January 2022.

Through the product sheet it is possible to add the AppleCare + extra protection for iPhone 13 Pro, lasting two years, at 229 Euros, simply by ticking the dedicated box.