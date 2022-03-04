Low’s ‘threat’ to the Germans when they were beating Brazil at the 2014 World Cup

2022-03-04

This 2022 marks eight years of the beating he gave him Germany to Brazil before his people in the 2014 World Cup. The 'Canarinha', without Neymar, was eliminated from the competition after suffering a scandalous 7-1. In that context, Sami Khedira, who hung up his boots in 2021, spoke for the first time about what that moment was like and revealed the 'threat' that his coach threw at them Joachim Löw. The Germans went into the break with the match already resolved: 5-0. And as soon as they entered the locker room, the coach spoke. "Löw was the most important part of the day. At the break, he said that if someone lowered his performance or even made jokes about the 5-0, he would immediately replace him and not play in the final," he confesses. Khedira for ESPN.

Along the same lines, the former player of the Real Madrid acknowledged: "He asked us to take seriously and respect the Brazilian team. More than that, that we respect the fans and the country, because otherwise there would be changes in the final game". That thrashing about Brazil is still being digested by footballers from that team and some fans. Several players from that squad even accelerated their retirement, others had to resort to therapy and in the first months they suffered ridicule in every game they played. On the other hand, Khedira talked about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Teuton shared a dressing room with the Portuguese both in the Madrid like in the Juventus. "I met two Christians. The first was at Real Madrid. He was a bit young, a bit more insecure and selfish too. Not selfish in a bad way, just the way young forwards are. He had to find the personality of it. And then the second Cristiano, after moving to Juventus… he was much more of a leader. He is still moved by ego and selfishness to score, but more in pushing his teammates, helping them to be better. Off the pitch he was much more relaxed and much more mature, but on the pitch, always focused and just as intense", acknowledged the German.