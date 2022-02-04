Lozano injury, shock recovery times: two months out

Latest news on Napoli’s Lozano injury and conditions of the Mexican soccer player. Because once again he is in the national team Lozano injured and now there is anxiety about recovery times.

Lozano injury: recovery times

Updates from the well-known Spanish newspaper Brand on Lozano’s conditions and recovery times: he can miss the match against Barcelona.

Lozano suffered a serious arm injury right during the game against Panama, he allegedly caused a dislocation in his shoulder after a game clash. The footballer came off the pitch in tears at minute 62 after a clash with Michael Murill. The Chucky was carried off the field on a stretcher after the medical services of the Tricolore immobilized his left arm. Lozano was taken to a hospital in the south of CDMX for a more in-depth evaluation, where our collaborator Alejandro Orvañanos was able to discover the degree of injury he presented: a dislocation of the right shoulder. Now Lozano is likely to stay out for a long time and recovery times can be as long as two monthswith the possibility of skipping the duel against Barcelona in the Europa League.

