Lozano, Insigne and Anguissa in a group. The latest on Fabian

Important updates arrive at Napoli in view of tomorrow’s match against Empoli: positive news and others certainly less good, but at least Spalletti begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel. These are all the news

Naples: the latest towards Empoli

The good news comes above all from the conditions of Anguissa, Insigne and Lozano: all three have in fact trained regularly in groups this morning and consequently will be available to Spalletti for tomorrow’s match. It is not yet clear if they will start or not, but there is still a good chance of seeing them all on the pitch for a good part of the match.

Fabian Ruiz and Koulibaly instead only carried out therapies and personalized in the gym and they will not be available, as well as Osimhen who instead played custom on the pitch. The same also for Lobotka, but with the addition of therapies. The four of them will not be available, but Spalletti can still smile again.

