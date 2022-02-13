LR Vicenza-Cosenza: the report cards – Biancorossi.net

Contini 6.5: The second seasonal “clean sheet” of the LR Vicenza passes through two decisive interventions, but when in a match that you have to win at all costs your goalkeeper comes out with the best score, you have to ask yourself a few questions …

Bruscagin 4: He enjoys a freedom that he could exploit by raging on that band, instead he doesn’t know what to do with it and accumulates errors upon errors in the support and finishing phase. He has often seemed in trouble this season but has never been questioned to the point that in the squad, with Cappelletti injured, there are no alternatives (from 83 ‘ Cavion: sv: little comprehensible substitution with so few minutes to play and team already obviously biased forward)

Pasini 6: In difficulty only in the final minutes when all the schemes jump and the defense is left at the mercy of the opponents restarts. Previously he had held the field with dignity.

De Maio 5.5: A few too many worries about both Laura and Larrivey. It is not very precise even in the support phase.

Crecco 4: Same speech as Bruscagin reported in photocopy on the other side of the field. Some good initiative in the first half, in the second half too many mistakes that allow Cosenza to restart and give breath to the defense.

Zonta 6: Its characteristics are now known: hidden work to block the initiatives of others, which he does quite well. He is also looking for personal glory but with a shot that does not worry Matosevic (from 68 ‘ Boluses 5.5: An interesting cross shot just entered and little else to report)

Bikel 5: Useful when the opponents have the ball, too “horizontal” when the ball is played by LR Vicenza. He gets yet another yellow card, fourth in five games, which sends him a warning.

Diaw 5.5: Alexandria effect already finished. The great physicality this time is not enough to unhinge the opponent’s defense. As time passes his performance becomes less and less convincing with selfish and not very lucid plays.

Frog 5.5: Not very well but at least recovering from the latest performances. Little inspired, however, in the final phase where he repeatedly shoots from the outside without great conviction.

From Cruz 5: At times his performance seems a stylistic exercise for its own sake. A first part of the match where he puts together some interesting plays, an almost anonymous recovery. He mysteriously stays on the pitch until the end of the game.

Minors 6: He seems the most in the ball of all forward but is the first to be substituted for technical choice. We allow ourselves to have a minimum of perplexity also because (spoiler alert) whoever takes over does not combine many of the right ones … (from 62 ‘ Teodorczyk 4.5: Even with the mitigating factor of returning from injury, he does not put together anything appreciable, indeed it is more confusing than anything else)

Brocchi 4: We are not. In a match where the LR Vicenza was playing the final slice of this unfortunate championship, nothing is seen of what, perhaps deceptively, one expected to see. Team without a leg, unable to change the pace of the match but also to throw the heart over the obstacle, poor in ideas both in the maneuvered game and in set kicks, with too many corners (which on the contrary are a thorn in the side of the red and white defense ) literally thrown away. They are not convinced by the search for yet another interpreter of the role of attacking midfielder (this time it was Ranocchia, in a tourbillion that cannot find peace) nor the management of the changes that are carried out sparingly in a match that instead had to be played at the tablet, perhaps exploiting fresh forces off the bench.

The result is a peer who, beyond the statements of the top management, based on the confidence in finding points in the future (but with what conditions?), Actually open the doors of the C series for the red and white colors. The risk now is to close a championship that has already been an ordeal for the fans of the “Lane” for more than half of the time.