LREM MP, Claire Pitollat, accused of “harassment” and unjustified mandate fees

Former collaborators of the deputy candidate for her re-election testified to “degraded” working conditions.

These are heavy charges that weigh on Claire Pitollat. The LREM MP for the 2nd constituency of Bouches-du-Rhône, reinvested by the presidential majority for the June legislative elections, is accused of harassment by former collaborators and of having used the advance of her mandate expenses to finance personal expenses, according to Marsactu.

Drawn by lot for an audit of her accounts in 2018, the MP saw the use of the advance of her mandate expenses (AFM) examined by the ethics officer of the National Assembly Agnès Roblot-Troizier. In a confidential letter dated May 11, 2020, the latter called Claire Pitollat ​​to order. And for good reason, the ethics officer noted personal expenses paid with the 5,373 euros monthly from AFM, such as purchases of perfumery, make-up or even pharmacies. These expenses, which do not fall within the scope of the AFM, amount to nearly 1,500 euros.

9000 euros in taxi fares

The ethics officer also noted for the year 2018, 9000 euros of unjustified taxi costs in addition to the rental of a car at the expense of the National Assembly. Means of transport that the member would also have used to get to her vacation spot.

Claire Pitollat ​​justified herself by explaining that “it was to bring her children on vacation”, before going to the National Assembly. In response, Agnès Roblot-Troizier called on the MP to “the necessary sobriety”, but did not demand reimbursement of these costs.

According to the words of former collaborators interviewed by Marsactu, the deputy would have continued to spend her AFM in an unjustified way after the control of the ethics officer. Charges that Claire Pitollat ​​disputed with the media.

“Degraded” working conditions and “harassment”

But the former collaborators of the deputy do not stop there. Of the 19 people who worked alongside Claire Pitollat, 10 testified to Marsactu of “degraded” working conditions, sometimes going so far as to qualify them as “harassment”. Three of them would also have been placed on sick leave.

“I was arrested for stress. I felt like I was working for Beyoncé. Because she is an MP, she can be above the law? She made more than one collaborator cry. We were her machines , his slaves” described one of his former collaborators.

Claire Pitollat ​​is a candidate for re-election in the second constituency of Bouches-du-Rhône for the Renaissance party of the presidential majority.