Lu Piovani on Angelina and Brad Pitt’s Divorce: ‘I Relived 2 Scenes From My Life’ – Marie Claire Magazine

Luana Piovani used social networks to comment on the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The actress said she was surprised when she read the news that detailed what led the international actress to split from the heartthrob.

“We were here doing some international gossip… The story of Angelina and Brad’s lawsuit came out, right? Last week I thought about it because I saw that scene of Angelina with Shiloh on the show and I said: ‘Man.. How is this guy doing the premiere of this movie there with all these colorful clothes and he doesn’t have a son going?’ He doesn’t have a house… He’s not going to visit his son. Weird, isn’t it?”, she asked.

“And he hit the plane, took her head and shook it and compared his son to one of the kids from Columbine – School Massacre in the USA that occurred in 1999 and resulted in the deaths of 12 students and a teacher, and six days later, she asked for a divorce. And I reviewed here two scenes of my life and I imagined her six days after this boring scene. Boring is great… Rotten inside the family’s private plane and she talking to the lawyer that she wanted a divorce”.

“The lawyer must have said: ‘My love… You guys own the world, you can’t make a scheme like that. You have to call the FBI.’ But now it came out. And I was blown away. The guy threw the family of life out the window. An amazing woman, three healthy, biological children, a set of twins. Three amazing adoptees. The colorful family…. He he takes three wiskão, gets aggressive and doesn’t see anything as precious… And he’s all jumping around in that premiere there”, analyzed. “I just remember my mother saying, ‘History repeats itself’. Madness, madness,” he concluded.

Angelina and Brad were in a relationship between the years 2005 to September 2016. They are parents of maddox, pax and Zaharawhich are adopted, and Shiloh and the twins knox and Viviennewhich are biological.

Luana was already married to the surfer Pedro Scooby and they had Sun and the twins Well and Liz. The couple has not been together since 2019 and went through a messy divorce after 8 years together.

Currently, Pedro is married to the model Cintia Dickerwho is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

