Luan and Alban, the tragedy of the twins burned alive with their parents in the accident in Bulgaria

The twins Luan and Alban were 4 years old, charred together with their mother Avni and father Jihan Ahmeti in the bus that burned down after having uprooted tens of meters of guard rail. There is also this Albanian family among the victims of the most serious road accident in the history of Bulgaria which will observe a day of national mourning, while North Macedonia, the country of origin of most of the victims, will have three. Bulgaria turns out to be the second country on the European continent with the most dangerous roads, even if a fall asleep by the driver, who did not have a colleague to give him in exchange for that 800-kilometer journey, remains the most reliable hypothesis for now. The man died instantly, unable to activate the opening of the doors of the bus, thus transformed into a trap in which they died in 46: alone 7 they saved themselves by breaking the windows with the force of desperation, pursued by the flames that immediately enveloped the passengers near the village of Bosnek, in Bulgaria.

MORE INFORMATION

The bus with tourists was returning to North Macedonia after a trip to Istanbul. Among the victims also 12 children, including twins. Many very young victims came from a primary school in Skopje. The only survivors of the fire, which took place about 40 kilometers from the capital Sofia, are four men and three women, including a sixteen year old, who escaped death by breaking through a bus window. They are all hospitalized and have burns to their hands and face, but none are in serious condition.

North Macedonia declared three days of national mourning and flags at half mast across the country for the massacre, the most serious accident on European roads in the past decade. Bulgaria has declared national mourning for Wednesday. An investigation has been opened on the matter, but the Bulgarian interim prime minister Stefan Yanev denied that the tragedy was caused by the bad conditions of the road, the Kapitan Andreevo.

Deputy Attorney General Borislav Sarafov explained that an investigation is being carried out to understand “whether the accident was caused by a breakdown or by a human error”, perhaps a fall asleep by the driver. According to a journalist from the Bulgarian broadcaster TV21, there was no second driver on board, necessary for a journey as long as the Istanbul-Skopje one (over 800 km), and that there would be no signs of braking at the scene of the accident. The bus was one of four that brought Macedonian tourists home from Turkey.

The vehicles belonged to the company Besa Trans, specialized in trips to Istanbul: the family members of the travelers gathered this morning in front of the company’s headquarters in Skopje to get news, but no manager showed up. Besa Trans limited herself to spreading a statement of condolences in which she said she was “shocked” by the tragedy, and a telephone number to ask for information.

Speaking with the Mia agency, the premier of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev – who postponed his resignation from the head of the Social Democratic party due to the tragedy – said he had spoken with one of the survivors: “He told me that the passengers were sleeping when there was an explosion. He and others managed to smash a window, and so some people were saved. Unfortunately the others didn’t make it. ”

One of the survivors, quoted by the Macedonian newspaper Slobodan Pecat, said he had lost “his whole family”, or 10 people, in the disaster. Bulgarian Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov added that the driver of the bus died instantly, without having time to open the doors: the vehicle was thus transformed into a death trap. “The scene was frightening,” observed the minister, who rushed to Bosnek, as well as Prime Minister Yanev. Of the bus, as the television images showed, only the skeleton remains. The victims, and the entire Macedonian people, received the condolences and solidarity (“Europe is with you”, he declared) of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and those of Russian President Vladimir Putin.