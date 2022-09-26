Luana Piovani recalls aggression and cites fight between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

In an indirect way, the actress recalled a situation lived in the past; artist was a victim of violence while having a relationship with Dado Dolabella in 2008

The actress Luana Piovanni used his social networks this Saturday, 27, to remember situations lived in the past and compare his trajectory with the alleged fights between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which came to light in the last week. The artist was a victim of domestic violence when she had a relationship with Dado Dolabella, in 2008, under the Maria da Penha Law. “We were here doing some international gossip, that story about Angelina’s lawsuit with Brad came out, right? And do you know last week I thought about that? Because I saw the picture of Angelina with Shiloh on the show… I said: ‘How is this guy doing this bunch of premieres of this movie with these colorful clothes, he doesn’t have a son going, a house, a photo, he won’t visit a son, weird, huh?”, he published after noting that he went through the same difficulties in separating from his old relationship. “I remember my mother’s saint saying: ‘I am not the one who repeats history, it is history that repeats itself”, she concluded.