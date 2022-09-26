Entertainment

Luana Piovani recalls aggression and cites fight between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 62 1 minute read

In an indirect way, the actress recalled a situation lived in the past; artist was a victim of violence while having a relationship with Dado Dolabella in 2008

Reproduction/Instagram/luapio
Luana Piovani compared her old situation with the fights between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The actress Luana Piovanni used his social networks this Saturday, 27, to remember situations lived in the past and compare his trajectory with the alleged fights between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which came to light in the last week. The artist was a victim of domestic violence when she had a relationship with Dado Dolabella, in 2008, under the Maria da Penha Law. “We were here doing some international gossip, that story about Angelina’s lawsuit with Brad came out, right? And do you know last week I thought about that? Because I saw the picture of Angelina with Shiloh on the show… I said: ‘How is this guy doing this bunch of premieres of this movie with these colorful clothes, he doesn’t have a son going, a house, a photo, he won’t visit a son, weird, huh?”, he published after noting that he went through the same difficulties in separating from his old relationship. “I remember my mother’s saint saying: ‘I am not the one who repeats history, it is history that repeats itself”, she concluded.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 62 1 minute read

Related Articles

After Anne Hathaway’s confession, the actress goes viral

2 mins ago

Shakira finds refuge with the “hero of her life”.

4 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson Finally Explains Her Son’s Unique Name

13 mins ago

Rewarded in Nashville, Taylor Swift details her writing process

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button