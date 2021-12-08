Lube dominates with the Argentine team and is in the semifinal – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

22.13 Our live stream ends here, thanks for following Lube Civitanova-UPCN on this page, good continuation of the evening with the match report on OA Sport.

22.10 The Lube Civitanova of coach Gianlorenzo Blengini dominates far and wide with the Argentines of the UPCN San Juan and closes the contest in three sets (25-19, 25-13, 25-21) by accessing the semifinal one round early . Tomorrow the “Cucinieri” will play for first place in the group in the match with the Brazilians of Funvic.

25-21 THE PIPE OF YANT! THE LIQUID LUBE IN 1 HOUR AND 9 THE UPCN PRACTICE AND ACCESS TO THE SEMIFINAL!

24-21 First half of Diamantini out.

24-19 Armoa is wrong in batting, and then there are five Lube match-points.

23-19 Balasso’s error with the overturned dribble.

23-17 Attack by Armoa Morel who does not find the hands of the wall.

22-17 Lucarelli’s pipe.

21-16 Another lift behind De Cecco, this time for Garcia Fernadez who finds his hands and out of the wall.

20-16 Invasion of Simon.

20-15 Fast behind De Cecco for Diamantini who puts it down.

19-15 Peron diagonally.

19-14 The parallel of Garcia Fernandez gives place 4.

18-12 Attack of Peron.

18-11 Lucarelli finds the hands of the wall with the lob.

17-11 Simon shoots into the net.

17-10 De Cecco opens the field for Garcia Fernandez who scores with the parallel.

16-10 Yant’s error in service.

16-9 SIMOOOOOONNNNNNNNN !!!! MUROOOOOOOOOO !!!!!!!!!!

15-8 ACE BY YANT HERRERA!

14-9 Yant fishes his hands and out of the wall.

13-9 Parallel of Melgarejo.

13-8 Simon’s first half.

12-7 SIMOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNN !!!!!! MUROOOOOOOOOO !!!!!!!! Technical time out with Lube at +5 in the third set after winning the first two.

11-7 Hands and out of Yant.

10-7 First half of Anzani.

9-7 Lucarelli’s error in the service.

9-6 YAAAAAAAAANTTTTT !!! MUROOOOOOO !!!!!!!!!!

8-6 First half of Diamantini.

7-6 Third error in the service of De Cecco’s match.

7-5 Attack by Garcia Fernandez.

6-5 Jaraba lob.

6-4 Attack from place 4 by Lucarelli on Perren’s chest.

5-4 Yant’s pipe is point number 11 of his evening.

4-4 Yant Herrera is also wrong in serving.

4-3 Error in the service of Melgarejo.

3-3 This time there is the touch of the wall on Armoa Morel’s attack.

3-2 De Cecco’s mistake in serving.

3-1 There is no touch of the wall on Armoa’s parallel.

2-1 Attack from one spot by Garcia Fernandez primed by De Cecco.

1-1 UPCN service error.

0-1 Fast in the center of Flores.

START THE THIRD SET!

END SECOND SET

25-13 LONG ATTACK OF MELGAREJO! LA LUBE DOMINATES THE SECOND SET AND GOES ON 2-0!

24-13 Lucarelli’s diagonal attack, 11 Lube set points.

23-13 Now comes the error but Lube is two points from winning the second set.

23-12 YANT MORE! THIRD CONSECUTIVE ACE OF THE CUBAN!

22-12 ANOTHER ACE OF THE 2001 CLASS!

21-12 ACE BY YANT HERRERA!

20-12 Diamantini’s first half and first point of the match for the 1993 class of ex Porto Robur Costa.

19-12 De Cecco hits the wall on an attack from place 4.

19-11 WALL OF YANT!

18-11 Lucarelli’s pipe, Blengini’s men have taken the right rhythm. UPCN time out.

17-11 ACE DI GARCIA FERNANDEZ!

16-11 Armoa’s error in serving, Anzani comes out, Diamantini enters.

15-11 Jaraba Wall on Anzani.

15-10 The tape blocks Simon’s line.

15-9 Strong service by Simon and closing by Anzani, the Lube runs away in the second set.

14-9 Attack from the second line of Melgarejo that ends out.

13-9 Bozikovich’s error in serving, the latter just entered.

12-9 Lucarelli’s error in serving.

12-8 ANOTHER WALL OF SIMON! From the parts of the Cuban you do not pass. Technical time-out.

11-8 The diagonal of Garcia Fernandez.

10-8 Flores diagonally.

10-7 Lucarelli puts a zone 4 ball on the ground.

9-7 Flores attack.

9-6 SIMOOOOOONNN !!! MUROOOOOO !!!!!!!! +3 Civitanova in the second set.

8-6 Attack by Lucarelli from post 4.

7-6 First fast of Flores.

7-5 First half of Anzani.

6-5 Garcia shoots into the net.

6-4 YAAAAAAAAAAANTTTTT !!! MUROOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

5-4 Yant Herrera diagonal, is the Cuban’s first point in the second set.

4-4 Wall of Brajkovic, is the first of the match for the UPCN.

4-3 Soft first half of Jaraba.

4-2 Guillen is also wrong, Lube keeps +2.

3-2 Error by Lucarelli.

3-1 The parallel of Garcia Fernandez.

2-1 Simon’s first fast.

1-1 De Cecco’s error in the service.

1-0 De Cecco raises for Fernandez who scores with the diagonal.

START THE SECOND SET!

END OF FIRST SET

25-19 GUILLEN’S ERROR! LA LUBE CIVITANOVA CONQUERS THE FIRST SET!

24-19 WALL OF GARCIA! 5 SET-POINT LUBE!

Discretionary time-out coming from the UPCN bench.

23-19 Armoa’s error in dribbling.

22-19 SIMOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNN !!! MUROOOOOOO !!!!!!!!!!

21-19 Simon’s first half.

20-19 Confused action that ends with a ball put down by Guillen.

20-18 The parallel of Gabriel Garcia Fernandez.

19-18 Yant’s mistake in serving, it is the sixth for Lube in this first set.

19-17 FIRST HALF OF ANZANI!

18-17 Flores’ winning attack.

18-16 Narrow diagonal of Yant ending out.

18-15 Yant’s target lob.

17-15 This time the Cuban is wrong.

17-14 Ace from Simon.

16-14 Yant diagonal after confirming the point to the Argentines.

15-14 Invasion of Simon and the UPCN is still at -1 but there will be a Challenge.

15-13 Lube is also wrong.

15-12 San Juan error in batting.

14-12 This time De Cecco’s line ends out after contact with the tape.

14-11 Garcia Fernandez diagonally, +3 Lube.

13-11 DE CECCO! Third ace of the game for the Argentine.

12-11 MUROOOOO !!! By Simon. Technical time out called by the referee is one of the new experimental rules in this tournament.

11-11 Parallel attack by Guillen.

11-10 First half of Anzani.

10-10 Ace from Melgarejo and it is therefore a tie in the first set.

10-9 Hands and out found by Melgarejo.

10-8 Yant Herrera’s diagonal attack.

8-7 Ace of Jaraba.

8-6 Error by Garcia Fernandez.

8-5 Melgarejo finds the hands of the wall.

8-4 De Cecco distributes for Yant who scores diagonally.

7-3 Diagonal by Garcia Fernandez.

6-3 Armoa Morel’s diagonal attack.

6-2 MUROOO !!! By Simon.

5-2 Attack by Lucarelli from zone 2.

4-2 Jaraba’s ball gets into Simon’s hands and the net.

4-1 SECOND CONSECUTIVE ACE BY DE CECCO, this time with a short ball.

3-1 ACE BY DE CECCO!

2-1 Attack of Simon.

1-1 Fast in the center of Flores.

1-0 WALL OF SIMON AND LUCARELLI! The first point of the game is from Lube on Anzani’s serve.

LET’S GO!

20.55 Five minutes to the first ball of the match.

20.52 Rosters, Lube Civitanova: Anzani, Balaso, De Cecco, Diamantini, Garcia, Herrera, Jeroncic, Juantorena, Kovar, Marchisio, Santos, Simon, Sottile, Zaytsev

UPCN San Juan: Armoa, Bozikovich, Brajkovic, Caceres, Flores, Gallardo, Guillen, Ibazeta, Jaraba, Junior, Melgarejo, Olivieri, Perren, Salvo.

20.50 Finally, the third novelty concerns the benches and the heating areas, which will be placed in favor of the television room and therefore on the same side of the position of the first referee.

20.45 The technical time out will also return with a duration of 60 seconds, which will be called automatically by the referee upon reaching the twelfth point by the team leading in the four sets on 25. Then each team will have a discretionary time-out available from the duration. 30 seconds.

20.40 At this 2021 Club World Cup, new rules will be tested which could then also be adopted in other international competitions. To try to limit the so-called dead times as much as possible, the 15 second limit between two actions will be adopted: it will not be possible to go beyond this time frame. A timer on the edge of the field will mark the countdown, in order to facilitate the resumption of the game and try to shorten the duration of the matches.

20.35 The reigning champions of coach Chicco Blengini will therefore make their debut against the Argentine team, defeated 3-2 at the debut against the Brazilians of Funvic. We remind you that to access the semifinals the Marche region will have to finish at least seconds in the three-way lap.

20.30 Good evening and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Cucine Lube Civitanova-UPCN San Juan, second day of group A of the 2021 FIVB World Club Championship.

LIVE LIVE FROM TRENTO-FOOLAD

Club World Cup 2021, Civitanova and Trento storm the roof of the world – Club World Cup 2021, the new rules

Good evening friends and friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE text of Cucine Lube Civitanova-UPCN Vóley Club, match valid for the second day of group A of the 2021 FIVB World Club Championship. The reigning world champions make their debut in the tournament against the Argentine battleship.

The day of the debut in Brazil for the Lube of coach Gianlorenzo Blengini, admitted to the world championship competition through a wild card after the renouncement of the ZAKSA. The team from the Marches will therefore try to attack the trophy it owns (victory in 2019 in the final 3-1 against the Brazilians of Sada Cruzeiro in Betim). In 2020, however, the maximum world club competition was not held due to Covid.

The UPCN Vóley Club of San Juan, an Argentine city located in the Cuyo region, in the central-western part of the South American nation, is a team that has a young roster but with many interesting elements. Over all Manuel Armoa (son of the coach of the Gialloblù team Fabiàn Armoa), 2002-born spiker included in the Under-21 World Cup Dream team, but also the Brazilian central Josè Jorge Jùnior and the free Argentine Nicolàs Perren.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE textual LIVE of Lube Civitanova-UPCN San Juan, second day of group A of the 2021 FIVB world club championship. It will start at 9.00 pm Italian time (5.00 pm local time) Ginàsio Divino Braga of Betim in Brazil. Have fun with our news in real time.

Photo: Roberto Bartomeoli / LivePhotoSport